Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton has reeled in 45 passes and leads his team with 634 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 70 times, and averages 57.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 19.1% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
- Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his four matchups against the Chiefs, Sutton's 73.8 receiving yards average is 30.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
- Sutton, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 264.4 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Sutton put together a 17-yard performance against the Chargers last week on two catches while being targeted three times.
- Sutton has caught five passes on eight targets for 55 yards, averaging 18.3 yards over his last three games.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
70
19.1%
45
634
2
10
19.6%
Tim Patrick
56
15.3%
39
549
4
9
17.6%
Noah Fant
63
17.2%
45
391
3
10
19.6%
Jerry Jeudy
31
8.4%
24
253
0
3
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive