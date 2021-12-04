In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Courtland Sutton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC West foes take the field in Week 13 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (6-5) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton has reeled in 45 passes and leads his team with 634 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 70 times, and averages 57.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 19.1% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.

Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his four matchups against the Chiefs, Sutton's 73.8 receiving yards average is 30.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).

Sutton, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 264.4 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Sutton put together a 17-yard performance against the Chargers last week on two catches while being targeted three times.

Sutton has caught five passes on eight targets for 55 yards, averaging 18.3 yards over his last three games.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 70 19.1% 45 634 2 10 19.6% Tim Patrick 56 15.3% 39 549 4 9 17.6% Noah Fant 63 17.2% 45 391 3 10 19.6% Jerry Jeudy 31 8.4% 24 253 0 3 5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive