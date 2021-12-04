Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Courtland Sutton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC West foes take the field in Week 13 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (6-5) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton has reeled in 45 passes and leads his team with 634 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 70 times, and averages 57.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 19.1% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
  • Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his four matchups against the Chiefs, Sutton's 73.8 receiving yards average is 30.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • Sutton, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 264.4 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Sutton put together a 17-yard performance against the Chargers last week on two catches while being targeted three times.
  • Sutton has caught five passes on eight targets for 55 yards, averaging 18.3 yards over his last three games.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

70

19.1%

45

634

2

10

19.6%

Tim Patrick

56

15.3%

39

549

4

9

17.6%

Noah Fant

63

17.2%

45

391

3

10

19.6%

Jerry Jeudy

31

8.4%

24

253

0

3

5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive