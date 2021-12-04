D.K. Metcalf will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on NBC. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 13 with the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf has 650 receiving yards on 47 catches (76 targets) with eight touchdowns this season, averaging 59.1 yards per game.

Metcalf has been the target of 24.0% (76 total) of his team's 317 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Metcalf has averaged 79.6 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the 49ers, 21.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Metcalf has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The 222.6 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Metcalf was targeted four times, picking up 13 yards on one reception.

Over his last three games, Metcalf racked up eight catches on 20 targets and averaged 23.3 receiving yards.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 76 24.0% 47 650 8 11 33.3% Tyler Lockett 76 24.0% 50 813 3 4 12.1% Gerald Everett 38 12.0% 30 272 2 4 12.1% Freddie Swain 30 9.5% 17 201 3 4 12.1%

