Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Seattle vs. San Francisco

Author:

D.K. Metcalf will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on NBC. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 13 with the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Metcalf has 650 receiving yards on 47 catches (76 targets) with eight touchdowns this season, averaging 59.1 yards per game.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 24.0% (76 total) of his team's 317 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Metcalf's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Metcalf has averaged 79.6 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the 49ers, 21.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Metcalf has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The 222.6 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Metcalf was targeted four times, picking up 13 yards on one reception.
  • Over his last three games, Metcalf racked up eight catches on 20 targets and averaged 23.3 receiving yards.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

76

24.0%

47

650

8

11

33.3%

Tyler Lockett

76

24.0%

50

813

3

4

12.1%

Gerald Everett

38

12.0%

30

272

2

4

12.1%

Freddie Swain

30

9.5%

17

201

3

4

12.1%

Powered By Data Skrive