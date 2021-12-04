Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Seattle vs. San Francisco
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf has 650 receiving yards on 47 catches (76 targets) with eight touchdowns this season, averaging 59.1 yards per game.
- Metcalf has been the target of 24.0% (76 total) of his team's 317 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Metcalf has averaged 79.6 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the 49ers, 21.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Metcalf has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The 222.6 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Metcalf was targeted four times, picking up 13 yards on one reception.
- Over his last three games, Metcalf racked up eight catches on 20 targets and averaged 23.3 receiving yards.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
76
24.0%
47
650
8
11
33.3%
Tyler Lockett
76
24.0%
50
813
3
4
12.1%
Gerald Everett
38
12.0%
30
272
2
4
12.1%
Freddie Swain
30
9.5%
17
201
3
4
12.1%
