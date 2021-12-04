Damien Harris will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Harris and the New England Patriots (8-4) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

New England's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 154 times for 643 yards (53.6 per game), with eight touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 13 catches for 84 yards (7.0 per game).

He has received 154 of his team's 334 carries this season (46.1%).

The Patriots, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.9% of the time while running the ball 46.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 7 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Harris has averaged 25.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bills, 29.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Harris has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Bills, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Conceding 96.6 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

Harris put together a 40-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball 11 times while scoring one touchdown.

He added one reception for 12 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Harris has taken 21 carries for 96 yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 154 46.1% 643 8 31 47.0% 4.2 Rhamondre Stevenson 76 22.8% 351 3 16 24.2% 4.6 Brandon Bolden 26 7.8% 141 0 4 6.1% 5.4 Kendrick Bourne 6 1.8% 78 0 1 1.5% 13.0

