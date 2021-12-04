Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo

Author:

Damien Harris will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Harris and the New England Patriots (8-4) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • New England's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 154 times for 643 yards (53.6 per game), with eight touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 13 catches for 84 yards (7.0 per game).
  • He has received 154 of his team's 334 carries this season (46.1%).
  • The Patriots, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.9% of the time while running the ball 46.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Harris has averaged 25.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bills, 29.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Harris has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Bills, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Conceding 96.6 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together a 40-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball 11 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He added one reception for 12 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Harris has taken 21 carries for 96 yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

154

46.1%

643

8

31

47.0%

4.2

Rhamondre Stevenson

76

22.8%

351

3

16

24.2%

4.6

Brandon Bolden

26

7.8%

141

0

4

6.1%

5.4

Kendrick Bourne

6

1.8%

78

0

1

1.5%

13.0

