Publish date:
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- New England's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 154 times for 643 yards (53.6 per game), with eight touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 13 catches for 84 yards (7.0 per game).
- He has received 154 of his team's 334 carries this season (46.1%).
- The Patriots, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.9% of the time while running the ball 46.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Harris has averaged 25.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bills, 29.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Harris has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Bills, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Conceding 96.6 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (11).
Recent Performances
- Harris put together a 40-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball 11 times while scoring one touchdown.
- He added one reception for 12 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Harris has taken 21 carries for 96 yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
154
46.1%
643
8
31
47.0%
4.2
Rhamondre Stevenson
76
22.8%
351
3
16
24.2%
4.6
Brandon Bolden
26
7.8%
141
0
4
6.1%
5.4
Kendrick Bourne
6
1.8%
78
0
1
1.5%
13.0
