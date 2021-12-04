There will be player prop betting options available for Darnell Mooney before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (4-7) meet the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) in Week 13 at Soldier Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney's team-leading 694 receiving yards (63.1 per game) have come on 46 catches (83 targets) including three touchdowns.

Mooney has been the target of 83 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have thrown the ball in 49.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

The 220.0 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Mooney was targeted eight times and racked up five catches for 123 yards (24.6 yards per reception).

Mooney's 30 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 285 yards (95.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 83 26.8% 46 694 3 4 12.9% Cole Kmet 57 18.4% 37 361 0 6 19.4% Allen Robinson II 50 16.1% 30 339 1 4 12.9% Marquise Goodwin 33 10.6% 16 277 1 1 3.2%

