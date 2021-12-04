Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Darnell Mooney before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (4-7) meet the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) in Week 13 at Soldier Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney's team-leading 694 receiving yards (63.1 per game) have come on 46 catches (83 targets) including three touchdowns.
  • Mooney has been the target of 83 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have thrown the ball in 49.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • The 220.0 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Lions, Mooney was targeted eight times and racked up five catches for 123 yards (24.6 yards per reception).
  • Mooney's 30 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 285 yards (95.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

83

26.8%

46

694

3

4

12.9%

Cole Kmet

57

18.4%

37

361

0

6

19.4%

Allen Robinson II

50

16.1%

30

339

1

4

12.9%

Marquise Goodwin

33

10.6%

16

277

1

1

3.2%

