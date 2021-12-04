Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney's team-leading 694 receiving yards (63.1 per game) have come on 46 catches (83 targets) including three touchdowns.
- Mooney has been the target of 83 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have thrown the ball in 49.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- The 220.0 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Lions, Mooney was targeted eight times and racked up five catches for 123 yards (24.6 yards per reception).
- Mooney's 30 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 285 yards (95.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
83
26.8%
46
694
3
4
12.9%
Cole Kmet
57
18.4%
37
361
0
6
19.4%
Allen Robinson II
50
16.1%
30
339
1
4
12.9%
Marquise Goodwin
33
10.6%
16
277
1
1
3.2%
