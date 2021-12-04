Publish date:
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has rushed 113 times for a team-high 476 yards (43.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 103 yards (9.4 per game).
- He has received 113 of his team's 315 carries this season (35.9%).
- The Bears have run 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Montgomery's matchup with the Cardinals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- The Cardinals have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 113.8 yards per game.
- This season the Cardinals are ranked third in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Montgomery rushed 17 times for 46 yards.
- Montgomery tacked on three catches for 28 yards.
- Montgomery has 44 carries for 167 yards (55.7 yards per game) in his last three games.
- He's also averaged 18.0 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 54 yards.
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
113
35.9%
476
3
17
37.8%
4.2
Khalil Herbert
90
28.6%
373
1
8
17.8%
4.1
Justin Fields
56
17.8%
311
2
5
11.1%
5.6
Damien Williams
37
11.7%
139
2
8
17.8%
3.8
Powered By Data Skrive