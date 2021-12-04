Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Montgomery, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees Montgomery's Chicago Bears (4-7) take on the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has rushed 113 times for a team-high 476 yards (43.3 per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 103 yards (9.4 per game).

He has received 113 of his team's 315 carries this season (35.9%).

The Bears have run 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

The Cardinals have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 113.8 yards per game.

This season the Cardinals are ranked third in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Montgomery rushed 17 times for 46 yards.

Montgomery tacked on three catches for 28 yards.

Montgomery has 44 carries for 167 yards (55.7 yards per game) in his last three games.

He's also averaged 18.0 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 54 yards.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 113 35.9% 476 3 17 37.8% 4.2 Khalil Herbert 90 28.6% 373 1 8 17.8% 4.1 Justin Fields 56 17.8% 311 2 5 11.1% 5.6 Damien Williams 37 11.7% 139 2 8 17.8% 3.8

