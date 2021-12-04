Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Montgomery, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees Montgomery's Chicago Bears (4-7) take on the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has rushed 113 times for a team-high 476 yards (43.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 103 yards (9.4 per game).
  • He has received 113 of his team's 315 carries this season (35.9%).
  • The Bears have run 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • The Cardinals have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 113.8 yards per game.
  • This season the Cardinals are ranked third in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Montgomery rushed 17 times for 46 yards.
  • Montgomery tacked on three catches for 28 yards.
  • Montgomery has 44 carries for 167 yards (55.7 yards per game) in his last three games.
  • He's also averaged 18.0 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 54 yards.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

113

35.9%

476

3

17

37.8%

4.2

Khalil Herbert

90

28.6%

373

1

8

17.8%

4.1

Justin Fields

56

17.8%

311

2

5

11.1%

5.6

Damien Williams

37

11.7%

139

2

8

17.8%

3.8

