Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Dawson Knox ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC East rivals square off in Week 13 when Knox's Buffalo Bills (7-4) hit the field against the New England Patriots (8-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox has put together 31 passes for 415 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 41 times, and is averaging 37.7 yards per game.
  • Knox has been the target of 41 of his team's 418 passing attempts this season, or 9.8% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 13.9% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New England

  • Knox has averaged 47.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Patriots, 16.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Knox, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 218.3 passing yards the Patriots give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Patriots' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Knox put together a 32-yard performance against the Saints last week on three catches while being targeted three times and scoring two touchdowns.
  • Knox has 129 receiving yards on 10 catches (14 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 43.0 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

41

9.8%

31

415

7

10

13.9%

Stefon Diggs

101

24.2%

67

847

7

20

27.8%

Emmanuel Sanders

61

14.6%

36

559

4

8

11.1%

Cole Beasley

79

18.9%

62

530

1

9

12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive