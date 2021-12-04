Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Dawson Knox ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC East rivals square off in Week 13 when Knox's Buffalo Bills (7-4) hit the field against the New England Patriots (8-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has put together 31 passes for 415 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 41 times, and is averaging 37.7 yards per game.

Knox has been the target of 41 of his team's 418 passing attempts this season, or 9.8% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 13.9% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New England

Knox has averaged 47.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Patriots, 16.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

Knox, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 218.3 passing yards the Patriots give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Knox put together a 32-yard performance against the Saints last week on three catches while being targeted three times and scoring two touchdowns.

Knox has 129 receiving yards on 10 catches (14 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 43.0 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 41 9.8% 31 415 7 10 13.9% Stefon Diggs 101 24.2% 67 847 7 20 27.8% Emmanuel Sanders 61 14.6% 36 559 4 8 11.1% Cole Beasley 79 18.9% 62 530 1 9 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive