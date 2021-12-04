Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Las Vegas vs. Washington
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr has passed for 3,414 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (278-of-413), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions (310.4 yards per game).
- He has tacked on 73 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per game.
- The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.4% of the time while running the football 38.6% of the time.
- Carr has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Washington
- In one matchup against the Football Team, Carr had 118 passing yards, 149.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Carr threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Football Team.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The 277.0 yards per game the Football Team are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Football Team have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (2.4 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Carr went 24-for-39 (61.5%) for 373 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Carr tacked on 21 yards on two carries, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.
- Carr has thrown for 849 passing yards over his last three games (283.0 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (68-of-101), throwing four touchdown passes with two interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball five times for 39 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
82
19.9%
64
658
4
11
20.8%
Darren Waller
84
20.3%
53
643
2
11
20.8%
Bryan Edwards
40
9.7%
22
446
2
5
9.4%
