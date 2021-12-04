Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Derek Carr ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) and the Washington Football Team (5-6) square off in a Week 13 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has passed for 3,414 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (278-of-413), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions (310.4 yards per game).

He has tacked on 73 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per game.

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.4% of the time while running the football 38.6% of the time.

Carr has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Washington

In one matchup against the Football Team, Carr had 118 passing yards, 149.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Carr threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Football Team.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The 277.0 yards per game the Football Team are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Football Team have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (2.4 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Carr went 24-for-39 (61.5%) for 373 yards with one touchdown pass.

Carr tacked on 21 yards on two carries, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.

Carr has thrown for 849 passing yards over his last three games (283.0 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (68-of-101), throwing four touchdown passes with two interceptions.

He's also carried the ball five times for 39 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 82 19.9% 64 658 4 11 20.8% Darren Waller 84 20.3% 53 643 2 11 20.8% Bryan Edwards 40 9.7% 22 446 2 5 9.4%

Powered By Data Skrive