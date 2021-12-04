Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Las Vegas vs. Washington

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Derek Carr ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) and the Washington Football Team (5-6) square off in a Week 13 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has passed for 3,414 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (278-of-413), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions (310.4 yards per game).
  • He has tacked on 73 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per game.
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.4% of the time while running the football 38.6% of the time.
  • Carr has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In one matchup against the Football Team, Carr had 118 passing yards, 149.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Carr threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Football Team.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The 277.0 yards per game the Football Team are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Football Team have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (2.4 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Carr went 24-for-39 (61.5%) for 373 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Carr tacked on 21 yards on two carries, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.
  • Carr has thrown for 849 passing yards over his last three games (283.0 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (68-of-101), throwing four touchdown passes with two interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball five times for 39 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

82

19.9%

64

658

4

11

20.8%

Darren Waller

84

20.3%

53

643

2

11

20.8%

Bryan Edwards

40

9.7%

22

446

2

5

9.4%

Powered By Data Skrive