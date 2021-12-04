Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Devonta Freeman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes hit the field in Week 13 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has rushed for 324 yards on 75 carries (29.5 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.

He's also caught 18 passes for 125 yards (11.4 per game) with one touchdown.

He has handled 75, or 20.9%, of his team's 359 rushing attempts this season.

The Ravens have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Freeman recorded 32 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers, 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Steelers.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers give up 133.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

The Ravens are up against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (11 this year).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Freeman racked up 52 yards on 16 carries.

Freeman has 136 yards on 42 carries (45.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

He also has 10 catches for 62 yards (20.7 per game).

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 75 20.9% 324 3 9 20.5% 4.3 Lamar Jackson 123 34.3% 707 2 14 31.8% 5.7 Latavius Murray 77 21.4% 258 4 12 27.3% 3.4 Ty'Son Williams 34 9.5% 181 1 4 9.1% 5.3

