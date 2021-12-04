Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Devonta Freeman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes hit the field in Week 13 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freeman has rushed for 324 yards on 75 carries (29.5 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • He's also caught 18 passes for 125 yards (11.4 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has handled 75, or 20.9%, of his team's 359 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Ravens have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Freeman recorded 32 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers, 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Steelers.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The Steelers give up 133.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Ravens are up against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (11 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Browns, Freeman racked up 52 yards on 16 carries.
  • Freeman has 136 yards on 42 carries (45.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He also has 10 catches for 62 yards (20.7 per game).

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

75

20.9%

324

3

9

20.5%

4.3

Lamar Jackson

123

34.3%

707

2

14

31.8%

5.7

Latavius Murray

77

21.4%

258

4

12

27.3%

3.4

Ty'Son Williams

34

9.5%

181

1

4

9.1%

5.3

