There will be player props available for Diontae Johnson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 13 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has 68 catches on 109 targets, with a team-high 809 receiving yards (73.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (109 total) of his team's 435 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his four matchups against the Ravens, Johnson's 33.2 receiving yards average is 39.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

In four matchups with the Ravens, Johnson has not had a touchdown catch.

The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 292.2 yards per game through the air.

The Ravens have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Johnson put together a 95-yard performance against the Bengals last week on nine catches while being targeted 14 times.

Over his last three games, Johnson has put up 93.0 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes on 40 targets.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 109 25.1% 68 809 4 11 18.0% Chase Claypool 69 15.9% 37 608 1 9 14.8% Najee Harris 67 15.4% 52 351 2 11 18.0% Pat Freiermuth 53 12.2% 40 327 6 15 24.6%

