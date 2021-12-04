Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Publish date:

Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player props available for Diontae Johnson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 13 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has 68 catches on 109 targets, with a team-high 809 receiving yards (73.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (109 total) of his team's 435 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his four matchups against the Ravens, Johnson's 33.2 receiving yards average is 39.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • In four matchups with the Ravens, Johnson has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 292.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Ravens have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Johnson put together a 95-yard performance against the Bengals last week on nine catches while being targeted 14 times.
  • Over his last three games, Johnson has put up 93.0 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes on 40 targets.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

109

25.1%

68

809

4

11

18.0%

Chase Claypool

69

15.9%

37

608

1

9

14.8%

Najee Harris

67

15.4%

52

351

2

11

18.0%

Pat Freiermuth

53

12.2%

40

327

6

15

24.6%

