Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Johnson has 68 catches on 109 targets, with a team-high 809 receiving yards (73.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (109 total) of his team's 435 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Ravens.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his four matchups against the Ravens, Johnson's 33.2 receiving yards average is 39.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- In four matchups with the Ravens, Johnson has not had a touchdown catch.
- The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 292.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Ravens have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Johnson put together a 95-yard performance against the Bengals last week on nine catches while being targeted 14 times.
- Over his last three games, Johnson has put up 93.0 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes on 40 targets.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
109
25.1%
68
809
4
11
18.0%
Chase Claypool
69
15.9%
37
608
1
9
14.8%
Najee Harris
67
15.4%
52
351
2
11
18.0%
Pat Freiermuth
53
12.2%
40
327
6
15
24.6%
Powered By Data Skrive