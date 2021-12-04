Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Publish date:

Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle

Author:

Elijah Mitchell will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on NBC. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 13 with the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell's team-high 693 rushing yards (63.0 per game) have come on 143 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 9.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 108 yards.
  • He has received 143 of his team's 330 carries this season (43.3%).
  • The 49ers have thrown the football in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Mitchell's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup are 86.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Seahawks.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 23rd in the league, giving up 124.9 yards per game.
  • The Seahawks have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Mitchell racked up 133 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Mitchell added five catches for 35 yards.
  • In his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 224 yards (74.7 per game) on 54 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has five catches for 35 yards (11.7 ypg).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

143

43.3%

693

4

14

35.9%

4.8

Deebo Samuel

25

7.6%

203

5

6

15.4%

8.1

Trey Sermon

41

12.4%

167

1

1

2.6%

4.1

Trey Lance

30

9.1%

137

1

4

10.3%

4.6

