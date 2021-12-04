Publish date:
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell's team-high 693 rushing yards (63.0 per game) have come on 143 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 9.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 108 yards.
- He has received 143 of his team's 330 carries this season (43.3%).
- The 49ers have thrown the football in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Against the Seahawks, Mitchell's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup are 86.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Seahawks.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 23rd in the league, giving up 124.9 yards per game.
- The Seahawks have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Mitchell racked up 133 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Mitchell added five catches for 35 yards.
- In his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 224 yards (74.7 per game) on 54 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has five catches for 35 yards (11.7 ypg).
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
143
43.3%
693
4
14
35.9%
4.8
Deebo Samuel
25
7.6%
203
5
6
15.4%
8.1
Trey Sermon
41
12.4%
167
1
1
2.6%
4.1
Trey Lance
30
9.1%
137
1
4
10.3%
4.6
