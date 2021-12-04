Elijah Mitchell will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on NBC. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 13 with the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell's team-high 693 rushing yards (63.0 per game) have come on 143 carries, with four touchdowns.

He also averages 9.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 108 yards.

He has received 143 of his team's 330 carries this season (43.3%).

The 49ers have thrown the football in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Mitchell's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup are 86.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Seahawks.

In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 23rd in the league, giving up 124.9 yards per game.

The Seahawks have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Mitchell racked up 133 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Mitchell added five catches for 35 yards.

In his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 224 yards (74.7 per game) on 54 carries with one touchdown.

He also has five catches for 35 yards (11.7 ypg).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 143 43.3% 693 4 14 35.9% 4.8 Deebo Samuel 25 7.6% 203 5 6 15.4% 8.1 Trey Sermon 41 12.4% 167 1 1 2.6% 4.1 Trey Lance 30 9.1% 137 1 4 10.3% 4.6

