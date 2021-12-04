Publish date:
Elijah Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's 37 catches (on 65 targets) have led to 461 receiving yards (41.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 15.3% (65 total) of his team's 424 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Eagles.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 240.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Eagles' defense is 23rd in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Moore caught four passes for 46 yards while being targeted eight times.
- In his last three games, Moore has caught 15 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 25 times, and averaged 77.0 yards per game.
Moore's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
65
15.3%
37
461
4
5
11.4%
Corey Davis
56
13.2%
32
477
4
4
9.1%
Jamison Crowder
51
12.0%
38
310
2
10
22.7%
Michael Carter
46
10.8%
32
308
0
1
2.3%
Powered By Data Skrive