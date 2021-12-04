There will be player prop bets available for Elijah Moore before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Moore's New York Jets (3-8) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 13 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's 37 catches (on 65 targets) have led to 461 receiving yards (41.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 15.3% (65 total) of his team's 424 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 240.5 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles' defense is 23rd in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Moore caught four passes for 46 yards while being targeted eight times.

In his last three games, Moore has caught 15 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 25 times, and averaged 77.0 yards per game.

Moore's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 65 15.3% 37 461 4 5 11.4% Corey Davis 56 13.2% 32 477 4 4 9.1% Jamison Crowder 51 12.0% 38 310 2 10 22.7% Michael Carter 46 10.8% 32 308 0 1 2.3%

Powered By Data Skrive