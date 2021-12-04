Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about George Kittle and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on NBC. NFC West opponents meet in Week 13 when Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (6-5) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle's 35 grabs (on 49 targets) have netted him 425 yards (38.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Kittle has been the target of 14.9% (49 total) of his team's 328 passing attempts this season.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Kittle has averaged 42.3 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 11.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kittle has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Seahawks.
  • The Seahawks are allowing 285.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Kittle was targeted two times, totaling 13 yards on one reception.
  • Kittle's 13 targets have led to 10 catches for 97 yards (32.3 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

49

14.9%

35

425

3

4

10.0%

Deebo Samuel

92

28.0%

56

1006

5

7

17.5%

Brandon Aiyuk

48

14.6%

32

432

3

6

15.0%

Kyle Juszczyk

25

7.6%

21

210

1

4

10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive