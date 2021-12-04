Publish date:
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle's 35 grabs (on 49 targets) have netted him 425 yards (38.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Kittle has been the target of 14.9% (49 total) of his team's 328 passing attempts this season.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Seahawks.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Against the Seahawks, Kittle has averaged 42.3 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 11.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kittle has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Seahawks.
- The Seahawks are allowing 285.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Kittle was targeted two times, totaling 13 yards on one reception.
- Kittle's 13 targets have led to 10 catches for 97 yards (32.3 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
49
14.9%
35
425
3
4
10.0%
Deebo Samuel
92
28.0%
56
1006
5
7
17.5%
Brandon Aiyuk
48
14.6%
32
432
3
6
15.0%
Kyle Juszczyk
25
7.6%
21
210
1
4
10.0%
Powered By Data Skrive