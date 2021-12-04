Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about George Kittle and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on NBC. NFC West opponents meet in Week 13 when Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (6-5) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's 35 grabs (on 49 targets) have netted him 425 yards (38.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Kittle has been the target of 14.9% (49 total) of his team's 328 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Kittle has averaged 42.3 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 11.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are allowing 285.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Kittle was targeted two times, totaling 13 yards on one reception.

Kittle's 13 targets have led to 10 catches for 97 yards (32.3 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 49 14.9% 35 425 3 4 10.0% Deebo Samuel 92 28.0% 56 1006 5 7 17.5% Brandon Aiyuk 48 14.6% 32 432 3 6 15.0% Kyle Juszczyk 25 7.6% 21 210 1 4 10.0%

