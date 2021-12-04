Publish date:
Georgia vs. Alabama SEC Championship Game Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- Alabama's games have gone over 49.5 points in nine of 11 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 33.9 points lower than the two team's combined 83.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 26.8 points per game, 22.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Crimson Tide have averaged a total of 63.5 points, 14 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- In Georgia's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 6.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 7-4 ATS in those contests.
- Georgia has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs put up 20.8 more points per game (40.7) than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.9).
- When Georgia scores more than 19.9 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs rack up 441.9 yards per game, 148.8 more yards than the 293.1 the Crimson Tide give up per contest.
- Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team picks up more than 293.1 yards.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have forced (18).
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Alabama's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Crimson Tide score 42.7 points per game, 35.8 more than the Bulldogs surrender (6.9).
- When Alabama records more than 6.9 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide collect 491.6 yards per game, 260.3 more yards than the 231.3 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Alabama churns out over 231.3 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 10 times, six fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
40.7
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
6.9
Avg. Points Allowed
19.9
441.9
Avg. Total Yards
491.6
231.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
293.1
14
Giveaways
10
16
Takeaways
18