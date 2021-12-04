The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will play in the SEC Championship Game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Alabama's games have gone over 49.5 points in nine of 11 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 33.9 points lower than the two team's combined 83.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 26.8 points per game, 22.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Crimson Tide have averaged a total of 63.5 points, 14 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

In Georgia's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 6.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 7-4 ATS in those contests.

Georgia has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs put up 20.8 more points per game (40.7) than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.9).

When Georgia scores more than 19.9 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 441.9 yards per game, 148.8 more yards than the 293.1 the Crimson Tide give up per contest.

Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team picks up more than 293.1 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have forced (18).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Alabama's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Crimson Tide score 42.7 points per game, 35.8 more than the Bulldogs surrender (6.9).

When Alabama records more than 6.9 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide collect 491.6 yards per game, 260.3 more yards than the 231.3 the Bulldogs allow.

When Alabama churns out over 231.3 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 10 times, six fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats