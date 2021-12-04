Hunter Henry will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC East opponents hit the field in Week 13 when Henry and the New England Patriots (8-4) meet the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has put together a 394-yard season on 35 catches with seven touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 50 times and averages 32.8 receiving yards.

Henry has been the target of 50 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.9% of the time while running the football 46.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Henry has averaged 46 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 20.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Henry has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.

The Bills are conceding 189.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Henry was targeted five times, totaling 16 yards on two receptions.

Henry's stat line over his last three outings shows eight grabs for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 26.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 12 times.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 50 12.8% 35 394 7 13 23.2% Kendrick Bourne 53 13.6% 42 623 5 4 7.1% Jakobi Meyers 90 23.0% 59 620 1 8 14.3% Nelson Agholor 54 13.8% 32 416 3 6 10.7%

