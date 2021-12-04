Before placing any wagers on Hunter Renfrow's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (5-6) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has hauled in 64 balls, with a team-high 658 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and is averaging 59.8 yards per game.

Renfrow has been the target of 19.9% (82 total) of his team's 413 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

The 277.0 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Football Team's defense is 31st in the league, allowing 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Renfrow was targeted nine times, totaling 134 yards on eight receptions (averaging 16.8 yards per catch).

Renfrow has caught 19 passes on 22 targets for 210 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 82 19.9% 64 658 4 11 20.8% Darren Waller 84 20.3% 53 643 2 11 20.8% Bryan Edwards 40 9.7% 22 446 2 5 9.4% DeSean Jackson 20 - 12 361 2 0 -

