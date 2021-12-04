Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Las Vegas vs. Washington
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow has hauled in 64 balls, with a team-high 658 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and is averaging 59.8 yards per game.
- Renfrow has been the target of 19.9% (82 total) of his team's 413 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Washington
- The 277.0 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Football Team's defense is 31st in the league, allowing 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Renfrow was targeted nine times, totaling 134 yards on eight receptions (averaging 16.8 yards per catch).
- Renfrow has caught 19 passes on 22 targets for 210 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 70.0 yards per game.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
82
19.9%
64
658
4
11
20.8%
Darren Waller
84
20.3%
53
643
2
11
20.8%
Bryan Edwards
40
9.7%
22
446
2
5
9.4%
DeSean Jackson
20
-
12
361
2
0
-
