December 4, 2021
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Las Vegas vs. Washington

Before placing any wagers on Hunter Renfrow's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (5-6) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has hauled in 64 balls, with a team-high 658 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and is averaging 59.8 yards per game.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 19.9% (82 total) of his team's 413 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Washington

  • The 277.0 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Football Team's defense is 31st in the league, allowing 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Renfrow was targeted nine times, totaling 134 yards on eight receptions (averaging 16.8 yards per catch).
  • Renfrow has caught 19 passes on 22 targets for 210 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

82

19.9%

64

658

4

11

20.8%

Darren Waller

84

20.3%

53

643

2

11

20.8%

Bryan Edwards

40

9.7%

22

446

2

5

9.4%

DeSean Jackson

20

-

12

361

2

0

-

