December 4, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) will battle in a Week 13 NFL clash of AFC South foes.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
  • Houston's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 43.2 points per game, 1.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 50.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.6 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Colts games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Indianapolis has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).
  • Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Colts put up just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans give up (26.5).
  • When Indianapolis scores more than 26.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Colts average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3) than the Texans allow per matchup (378.1).
  • When Indianapolis piles up more than 378.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, the Colts have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Texans have takeaways (20).
  • In Houston's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Texans have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 10 points or more this season.
  • Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • The Texans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts surrender (23.6).
  • The Texans collect 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts allow (358.8).
  • In games that Houston totals over 358.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 1-4 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, at home.
  • This year, in five games at home, Houston has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Texans home games this season is 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • This year in away games, Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This season, in five road games, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.
  • Colts away games this season average 45.7 total points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

