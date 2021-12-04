The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) will battle in a Week 13 NFL clash of AFC South foes.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 43.2 points per game, 1.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 50.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.6 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

Colts games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Colts put up just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans give up (26.5).

When Indianapolis scores more than 26.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Colts average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3) than the Texans allow per matchup (378.1).

When Indianapolis piles up more than 378.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Colts have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Texans have takeaways (20).

Texans stats and trends

In Houston's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Texans have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 10 points or more this season.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Texans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts surrender (23.6).

The Texans collect 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts allow (358.8).

In games that Houston totals over 358.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Houston is 1-4 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, at home.

This year, in five games at home, Houston has hit the over three times.

The average total in Texans home games this season is 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

This year in away games, Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season, in five road games, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.

Colts away games this season average 45.7 total points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

