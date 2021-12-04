Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has reeled in 50 passes and leads his team with 906 receiving yards while scoring eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 82.4 yards per game.
- Chase has been the target of 82 of his team's 344 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
- Chase has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
7
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- This week Chase will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Chase was targeted three times, totaling 39 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three games, Chase has caught 12 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 40.0 yards per game.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
82
23.8%
50
906
8
9
25.0%
Tee Higgins
68
19.8%
43
560
3
7
19.4%
Tyler Boyd
65
18.9%
46
471
2
6
16.7%
C.J. Uzomah
34
9.9%
30
331
5
2
5.6%
