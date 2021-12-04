Ja'Marr Chase will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) play the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has reeled in 50 passes and leads his team with 906 receiving yards while scoring eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 82.4 yards per game.

Chase has been the target of 82 of his team's 344 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

This week Chase will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Chase was targeted three times, totaling 39 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three games, Chase has caught 12 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 40.0 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 82 23.8% 50 906 8 9 25.0% Tee Higgins 68 19.8% 43 560 3 7 19.4% Tyler Boyd 65 18.9% 46 471 2 6 16.7% C.J. Uzomah 34 9.9% 30 331 5 2 5.6%

