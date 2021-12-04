Before placing any wagers on Jakobi Meyers' player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East rivals hit the field in Week 13 when Meyers and the New England Patriots (8-4) meet the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers' stat line this year shows 59 catches for 620 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 51.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 90 times.

Meyers has been the target of 23.0% (90 total) of his team's 391 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the football in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Meyers' matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his four matchups against the Bills, Meyers' 32 receiving yards average is 8.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (40.5).

In four matchups with the Bills, Meyers has not had a TD catch.

The 189.1 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills have conceded eight passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Meyers was targeted eight times and picked up 98 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three outings, Meyers has 13 catches (on 18 targets) for 186 yards and one touchdown, averaging 62.0 yards per game.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 90 23.0% 59 620 1 8 14.3% Kendrick Bourne 53 13.6% 42 623 5 4 7.1% Nelson Agholor 54 13.8% 32 416 3 6 10.7% Hunter Henry 50 12.8% 35 394 7 13 23.2%

Powered By Data Skrive