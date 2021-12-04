Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers' stat line this year shows 59 catches for 620 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 51.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 90 times.
- Meyers has been the target of 23.0% (90 total) of his team's 391 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the football in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his four matchups against the Bills, Meyers' 32 receiving yards average is 8.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (40.5).
- In four matchups with the Bills, Meyers has not had a TD catch.
- The 189.1 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills have conceded eight passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Meyers was targeted eight times and picked up 98 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Meyers has 13 catches (on 18 targets) for 186 yards and one touchdown, averaging 62.0 yards per game.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
90
23.0%
59
620
1
8
14.3%
Kendrick Bourne
53
13.6%
42
623
5
4
7.1%
Nelson Agholor
54
13.8%
32
416
3
6
10.7%
Hunter Henry
50
12.8%
35
394
7
13
23.2%
