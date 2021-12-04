Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jakobi Meyers' player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East rivals hit the field in Week 13 when Meyers and the New England Patriots (8-4) meet the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Meyers' stat line this year shows 59 catches for 620 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 51.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 90 times.
  • Meyers has been the target of 23.0% (90 total) of his team's 391 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Meyers' matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his four matchups against the Bills, Meyers' 32 receiving yards average is 8.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (40.5).
  • In four matchups with the Bills, Meyers has not had a TD catch.
  • The 189.1 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills have conceded eight passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Meyers was targeted eight times and picked up 98 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Meyers has 13 catches (on 18 targets) for 186 yards and one touchdown, averaging 62.0 yards per game.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

90

23.0%

59

620

1

8

14.3%

Kendrick Bourne

53

13.6%

42

623

5

4

7.1%

Nelson Agholor

54

13.8%

32

416

3

6

10.7%

Hunter Henry

50

12.8%

35

394

7

13

23.2%

Powered By Data Skrive