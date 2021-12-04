Publish date:
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has caught 33 passes on 55 targets for 371 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 33.7 yards per game.
- Cook has been the target of 12.5% (55 total) of his team's 439 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have called a pass in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Cook put up 23 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Bengals, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The Bengals are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Cook reeled in two passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
- Cook has also tacked on 63 yards on six grabs and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 13 times and averaged 21.0 receiving yards per game.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
55
12.5%
33
371
3
7
11.5%
Keenan Allen
116
26.4%
81
895
2
14
23.0%
Mike Williams
86
19.6%
50
744
7
12
19.7%
Austin Ekeler
66
15.0%
51
473
7
13
21.3%
