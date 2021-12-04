Jared Cook has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has caught 33 passes on 55 targets for 371 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Cook has been the target of 12.5% (55 total) of his team's 439 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have called a pass in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Cook put up 23 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Bengals, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Cook reeled in two passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

Cook has also tacked on 63 yards on six grabs and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 13 times and averaged 21.0 receiving yards per game.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 55 12.5% 33 371 3 7 11.5% Keenan Allen 116 26.4% 81 895 2 14 23.0% Mike Williams 86 19.6% 50 744 7 12 19.7% Austin Ekeler 66 15.0% 51 473 7 13 21.3%

