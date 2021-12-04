In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jared Goff and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-10-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) meet in a Week 13 matchup between NFC North foes at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has 2,280 passing yards (207.3 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 76 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 13 carries.

The Lions have run 59.2% passing plays and 40.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Goff has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 51.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Goff's 297.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Vikings are 77.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Vikings.

The 269.1 passing yards the Vikings allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Goff went 21-for-25 (84.0 percent) for 171 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

In his last three outings, Goff has thrown for 285 yards (95.0 per game) while completing 35 of 50 passes (70%), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 76 19.8% 57 534 3 8 22.2% D'Andre Swift 70 18.3% 56 429 2 6 16.7% Kalif Raymond 51 13.3% 33 379 2 3 8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive