December 4, 2021
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jared Goff and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-10-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) meet in a Week 13 matchup between NFC North foes at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff has 2,280 passing yards (207.3 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 76 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 13 carries.
  • The Lions have run 59.2% passing plays and 40.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Goff has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 51.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Goff's 297.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Vikings are 77.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Vikings.
  • The 269.1 passing yards the Vikings allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Vikings' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Goff went 21-for-25 (84.0 percent) for 171 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • In his last three outings, Goff has thrown for 285 yards (95.0 per game) while completing 35 of 50 passes (70%), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

76

19.8%

57

534

3

8

22.2%

D'Andre Swift

70

18.3%

56

429

2

6

16.7%

Kalif Raymond

51

13.3%

33

379

2

3

8.3%

