Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff has 2,280 passing yards (207.3 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 76 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 13 carries.
- The Lions have run 59.2% passing plays and 40.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
- Goff has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 51.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Goff's 297.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Vikings are 77.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Goff had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Vikings.
- The 269.1 passing yards the Vikings allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Vikings' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bears, Goff went 21-for-25 (84.0 percent) for 171 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- In his last three outings, Goff has thrown for 285 yards (95.0 per game) while completing 35 of 50 passes (70%), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
76
19.8%
57
534
3
8
22.2%
D'Andre Swift
70
18.3%
56
429
2
6
16.7%
Kalif Raymond
51
13.3%
33
379
2
3
8.3%
