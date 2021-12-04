Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Javonte Williams before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Williams and the Denver Broncos (6-5) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Williams has racked up 117 carries for 568 yards (51.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has 193 receiving yards (17.5 per game) on 27 catches, with one TD.
  • He has handled 117, or 41.8%, of his team's 280 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Conceding 111.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Chiefs have given up 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 54-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chargers, carrying the ball 14 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He added three receptions for 57 yards in the passing game.
  • Williams has put up 213 rushing yards on 39 carries (71.0 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He has added 58 receiving yards on five catches (19.3 yards per game).

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

117

41.8%

568

2

17

32.1%

4.9

Melvin Gordon III

135

48.2%

605

5

24

45.3%

4.5

Teddy Bridgewater

23

8.2%

79

2

9

17.0%

3.4

Damarea Crockett

3

1.1%

7

0

3

5.7%

2.3

