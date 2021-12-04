There will be player prop betting options available for Javonte Williams before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Williams and the Denver Broncos (6-5) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Williams has racked up 117 carries for 568 yards (51.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has 193 receiving yards (17.5 per game) on 27 catches, with one TD.

He has handled 117, or 41.8%, of his team's 280 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have called a pass in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Conceding 111.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Chiefs have given up 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 54-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chargers, carrying the ball 14 times while scoring one touchdown.

He added three receptions for 57 yards in the passing game.

Williams has put up 213 rushing yards on 39 carries (71.0 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.

He has added 58 receiving yards on five catches (19.3 yards per game).

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 117 41.8% 568 2 17 32.1% 4.9 Melvin Gordon III 135 48.2% 605 5 24 45.3% 4.5 Teddy Bridgewater 23 8.2% 79 2 9 17.0% 3.4 Damarea Crockett 3 1.1% 7 0 3 5.7% 2.3

