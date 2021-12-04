Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has 2,342 passing yards (212.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 66.8% of his throws and recording 13 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
- He also has 40 rushing yards on 30 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 3.6 yards per game.
- The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.2% of the time.
- Garoppolo has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Garoppolo averaged 160 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Seahawks, 65.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- While Garoppolo has not thrown multiple TDs against the Seahawks over that time, he's thrown one touchdown pass in three of those matchups.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The Seahawks are allowing 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo put together a 230-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 65.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- Garoppolo has thrown for 588 yards (196.0 ypg) on 48-of-67 passing with five touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
92
28.0%
56
1006
5
7
17.5%
Brandon Aiyuk
48
14.6%
32
432
3
6
15.0%
George Kittle
49
14.9%
35
425
3
4
10.0%
