There will be player props available for Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on NBC. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has 2,342 passing yards (212.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 66.8% of his throws and recording 13 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

He also has 40 rushing yards on 30 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 3.6 yards per game.

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.2% of the time.

Garoppolo has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Seattle

Garoppolo averaged 160 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Seahawks, 65.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

While Garoppolo has not thrown multiple TDs against the Seahawks over that time, he's thrown one touchdown pass in three of those matchups.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The Seahawks are allowing 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo put together a 230-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 65.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Garoppolo has thrown for 588 yards (196.0 ypg) on 48-of-67 passing with five touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 92 28.0% 56 1006 5 7 17.5% Brandon Aiyuk 48 14.6% 32 432 3 6 15.0% George Kittle 49 14.9% 35 425 3 4 10.0%

