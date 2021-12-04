Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle

Author:

There will be player props available for Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on NBC. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has 2,342 passing yards (212.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 66.8% of his throws and recording 13 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
  • He also has 40 rushing yards on 30 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 3.6 yards per game.
  • The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.2% of the time.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Garoppolo averaged 160 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Seahawks, 65.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • While Garoppolo has not thrown multiple TDs against the Seahawks over that time, he's thrown one touchdown pass in three of those matchups.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The Seahawks are allowing 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo put together a 230-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 65.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • Garoppolo has thrown for 588 yards (196.0 ypg) on 48-of-67 passing with five touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

92

28.0%

56

1006

5

7

17.5%

Brandon Aiyuk

48

14.6%

32

432

3

6

15.0%

George Kittle

49

14.9%

35

425

3

4

10.0%

