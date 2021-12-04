Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) meet in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow leads Cincinnati with 2,835 passing yards (257.7 per game) and has a 69.3% completion percentage (235-for-339), tossing 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He has added 63 rushing yards on 25 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 5.7 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Burrow threw for 193 passing yards in one matchup against the Chargers, 54.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Chargers.
  • The 218.3 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • With 16 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Burrow threw for 190 yards while completing 83.3% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • He added one carry for eight yards, averaging eight yards per carry while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Burrow has thrown for 620 yards (206.7 per game) while completing 73.1% of his passes (68-of-93), with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 20 rushing yards (6.7 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

82

23.8%

50

906

8

9

25.0%

Tee Higgins

68

19.8%

43

560

3

7

19.4%

Tyler Boyd

65

18.9%

46

471

2

6

16.7%

