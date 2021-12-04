Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) meet in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 2,835 passing yards (257.7 per game) and has a 69.3% completion percentage (235-for-339), tossing 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He has added 63 rushing yards on 25 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 5.7 yards per game.

The Bengals have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Burrow threw for 193 passing yards in one matchup against the Chargers, 54.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Chargers.

The 218.3 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

With 16 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Burrow threw for 190 yards while completing 83.3% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

He added one carry for eight yards, averaging eight yards per carry while scoring one rushing touchdown.

In his last three games, Burrow has thrown for 620 yards (206.7 per game) while completing 73.1% of his passes (68-of-93), with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 20 rushing yards (6.7 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 82 23.8% 50 906 8 9 25.0% Tee Higgins 68 19.8% 43 560 3 7 19.4% Tyler Boyd 65 18.9% 46 471 2 6 16.7%

