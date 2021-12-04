Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow leads Cincinnati with 2,835 passing yards (257.7 per game) and has a 69.3% completion percentage (235-for-339), tossing 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He has added 63 rushing yards on 25 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 5.7 yards per game.
- The Bengals have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Burrow threw for 193 passing yards in one matchup against the Chargers, 54.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Chargers.
- The 218.3 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- With 16 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Burrow threw for 190 yards while completing 83.3% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- He added one carry for eight yards, averaging eight yards per carry while scoring one rushing touchdown.
- In his last three games, Burrow has thrown for 620 yards (206.7 per game) while completing 73.1% of his passes (68-of-93), with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 20 rushing yards (6.7 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
82
23.8%
50
906
8
9
25.0%
Tee Higgins
68
19.8%
43
560
3
7
19.4%
Tyler Boyd
65
18.9%
46
471
2
6
16.7%
