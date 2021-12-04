Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Joe Mixon ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) play the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 924 yards (84.0 per game), with 11 touchdowns.

And he has caught 26 passes for 192 yards (17.5 per game) with two TDs.

He has received 208 of his team's 301 carries this season (69.1%).

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the football 46.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 7 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 8 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Mixon has averaged 90 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon, in two matchups against the Chargers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Chargers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, allowing 145.3 yards per game.

This season the Chargers have conceded 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Mixon ran the ball 28 times for 165 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 352 yards (117.3 per game) on 71 carries with six touchdowns.

He also has 44 receiving yards (14.7 ypg) on nine catches.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 208 69.1% 924 11 24 72.7% 4.4 Samaje Perine 41 13.6% 165 1 2 6.1% 4.0 Joe Burrow 25 8.3% 63 1 4 12.1% 2.5 Chris Evans 9 3.0% 41 0 0 0.0% 4.6

