Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 924 yards (84.0 per game), with 11 touchdowns.
- And he has caught 26 passes for 192 yards (17.5 per game) with two TDs.
- He has received 208 of his team's 301 carries this season (69.1%).
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the football 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
7
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
8
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Mixon has averaged 90 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon, in two matchups against the Chargers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Chargers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, allowing 145.3 yards per game.
- This season the Chargers have conceded 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Mixon ran the ball 28 times for 165 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 352 yards (117.3 per game) on 71 carries with six touchdowns.
- He also has 44 receiving yards (14.7 ypg) on nine catches.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
208
69.1%
924
11
24
72.7%
4.4
Samaje Perine
41
13.6%
165
1
2
6.1%
4.0
Joe Burrow
25
8.3%
63
1
4
12.1%
2.5
Chris Evans
9
3.0%
41
0
0
0.0%
4.6
