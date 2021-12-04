Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Joe Mixon ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) play the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 924 yards (84.0 per game), with 11 touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 26 passes for 192 yards (17.5 per game) with two TDs.
  • He has received 208 of his team's 301 carries this season (69.1%).
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the football 46.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

7

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

8

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Mixon has averaged 90 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon, in two matchups against the Chargers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, allowing 145.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Chargers have conceded 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Mixon ran the ball 28 times for 165 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 352 yards (117.3 per game) on 71 carries with six touchdowns.
  • He also has 44 receiving yards (14.7 ypg) on nine catches.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

208

69.1%

924

11

24

72.7%

4.4

Samaje Perine

41

13.6%

165

1

2

6.1%

4.0

Joe Burrow

25

8.3%

63

1

4

12.1%

2.5

Chris Evans

9

3.0%

41

0

0

0.0%

4.6

Powered By Data Skrive