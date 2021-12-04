Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Jonathan Taylor ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 13 when Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) take on the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has rushed 209 times for 1,205 yards (100.4 per game), with 14 touchdowns.
  • He also has 36 receptions for 336 yards (28.0 per game) and two TDs.
  • He has received 209 of his team's 335 carries this season (62.4%).
  • The Colts have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

7

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

9

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 106.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 1.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of three games against the Texans Taylor has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Taylor will go up against a Texans squad that allows 135.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Texans are ranked 31st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Taylor ran the ball 16 times for 83 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • Taylor also put up 14 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Taylor has piled up 69 carries for 384 yards (128.0 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • He's also added 13 catches for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

209

62.4%

1,205

14

64

79.0%

5.8

Nyheim Hines

48

14.3%

237

2

5

6.2%

4.9

Carson Wentz

38

11.3%

159

1

9

11.1%

4.2

Marlon Mack

28

8.4%

101

0

2

2.5%

3.6

Powered By Data Skrive