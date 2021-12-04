Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has rushed 209 times for 1,205 yards (100.4 per game), with 14 touchdowns.
- He also has 36 receptions for 336 yards (28.0 per game) and two TDs.
- He has received 209 of his team's 335 carries this season (62.4%).
- The Colts have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
7
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
9
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 106.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 1.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of three games against the Texans Taylor has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- Taylor will go up against a Texans squad that allows 135.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Texans are ranked 31st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Taylor ran the ball 16 times for 83 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- Taylor also put up 14 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three games, Taylor has piled up 69 carries for 384 yards (128.0 per game) and six touchdowns.
- He's also added 13 catches for 43 yards and one touchdown.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
209
62.4%
1,205
14
64
79.0%
5.8
Nyheim Hines
48
14.3%
237
2
5
6.2%
4.9
Carson Wentz
38
11.3%
159
1
9
11.1%
4.2
Marlon Mack
28
8.4%
101
0
2
2.5%
3.6
