There will be player prop bets available for Jonathan Taylor ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 13 when Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) take on the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has rushed 209 times for 1,205 yards (100.4 per game), with 14 touchdowns.

He also has 36 receptions for 336 yards (28.0 per game) and two TDs.

He has received 209 of his team's 335 carries this season (62.4%).

The Colts have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 7 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 9 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 106.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 1.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of three games against the Texans Taylor has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Taylor will go up against a Texans squad that allows 135.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.

This year the Texans are ranked 31st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Taylor ran the ball 16 times for 83 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

Taylor also put up 14 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three games, Taylor has piled up 69 carries for 384 yards (128.0 per game) and six touchdowns.

He's also added 13 catches for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 209 62.4% 1,205 14 64 79.0% 5.8 Nyheim Hines 48 14.3% 237 2 5 6.2% 4.9 Carson Wentz 38 11.3% 159 1 9 11.1% 4.2 Marlon Mack 28 8.4% 101 0 2 2.5% 3.6

