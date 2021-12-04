Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Allen has racked up 3,071 passing yards (279.2 per game) while going 274-for-410 (66.8% completion percentage) and throwing 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He also has 383 rushing yards on 69 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 34.8 yards per game.
- The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.5% of the time while running the football 40.5% of the time.
- Allen has attempted 71 of his 410 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
6
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. New England
- Allen averaged 175.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Patriots, 63.2 yards below his over/under for Monday.
- Allen threw at least a pair of touchdown passes twice in those matchups against the Patriots, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
- The Patriots are allowing 218.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Allen put together a 260-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 82.1% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He also tacked on 43 yards on eight carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Allen has racked up 835 passing yards (278.3 yards per game) while going 65-for-91 (71.4% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 64 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 21.3 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
101
24.2%
67
847
7
20
27.8%
Emmanuel Sanders
61
14.6%
36
559
4
8
11.1%
Cole Beasley
79
18.9%
62
530
1
9
12.5%
Powered By Data Skrive