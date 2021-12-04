Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England

Author:

Josh Allen will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC East foes meet in Week 13 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) take on the New England Patriots (8-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Allen has racked up 3,071 passing yards (279.2 per game) while going 274-for-410 (66.8% completion percentage) and throwing 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He also has 383 rushing yards on 69 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 34.8 yards per game.
  • The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.5% of the time while running the football 40.5% of the time.
  • Allen has attempted 71 of his 410 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

6

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. New England

  • Allen averaged 175.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Patriots, 63.2 yards below his over/under for Monday.
  • Allen threw at least a pair of touchdown passes twice in those matchups against the Patriots, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
  • The Patriots are allowing 218.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Allen put together a 260-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 82.1% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He also tacked on 43 yards on eight carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Allen has racked up 835 passing yards (278.3 yards per game) while going 65-for-91 (71.4% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 64 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 21.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

101

24.2%

67

847

7

20

27.8%

Emmanuel Sanders

61

14.6%

36

559

4

8

11.1%

Cole Beasley

79

18.9%

62

530

1

9

12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive