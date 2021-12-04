Josh Allen will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC East foes meet in Week 13 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) take on the New England Patriots (8-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Allen has racked up 3,071 passing yards (279.2 per game) while going 274-for-410 (66.8% completion percentage) and throwing 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also has 383 rushing yards on 69 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 34.8 yards per game.

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.5% of the time while running the football 40.5% of the time.

Allen has attempted 71 of his 410 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. New England

Allen averaged 175.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Patriots, 63.2 yards below his over/under for Monday.

Allen threw at least a pair of touchdown passes twice in those matchups against the Patriots, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.

The Patriots are allowing 218.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Allen put together a 260-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 82.1% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions.

He also tacked on 43 yards on eight carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Over his last three games, Allen has racked up 835 passing yards (278.3 yards per game) while going 65-for-91 (71.4% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 64 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 21.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 101 24.2% 67 847 7 20 27.8% Emmanuel Sanders 61 14.6% 36 559 4 8 11.1% Cole Beasley 79 18.9% 62 530 1 9 12.5%

