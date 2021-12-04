Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Justin Herbert before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has thrown for 3,230 yards (293.6 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 66% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's added 243 rushing yards on 43 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 22.1 yards per game.
  • The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Herbert has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Herbert recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 289.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 63.6% of his passes for 303 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Herbert tacked on 36 yards on four carries, averaging nine yards per attempt.
  • Herbert has thrown for 880 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes (78-of-119), with six touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (293.3 per game).
  • He's added 148 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

116

26.4%

81

895

2

14

23.0%

Mike Williams

86

19.6%

50

744

7

12

19.7%

Austin Ekeler

66

15.0%

51

473

7

13

21.3%

