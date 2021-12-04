Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has thrown for 3,230 yards (293.6 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 66% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- He's added 243 rushing yards on 43 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 22.1 yards per game.
- The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
- Herbert has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Herbert recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 289.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 63.6% of his passes for 303 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Herbert tacked on 36 yards on four carries, averaging nine yards per attempt.
- Herbert has thrown for 880 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes (78-of-119), with six touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (293.3 per game).
- He's added 148 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 49.3 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
116
26.4%
81
895
2
14
23.0%
Mike Williams
86
19.6%
50
744
7
12
19.7%
Austin Ekeler
66
15.0%
51
473
7
13
21.3%
