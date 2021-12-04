There will be player prop betting options available for Justin Herbert before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has thrown for 3,230 yards (293.6 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 66% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

He's added 243 rushing yards on 43 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 22.1 yards per game.

The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Herbert recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 289.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 63.6% of his passes for 303 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Herbert tacked on 36 yards on four carries, averaging nine yards per attempt.

Herbert has thrown for 880 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes (78-of-119), with six touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (293.3 per game).

He's added 148 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 116 26.4% 81 895 2 14 23.0% Mike Williams 86 19.6% 50 744 7 12 19.7% Austin Ekeler 66 15.0% 51 473 7 13 21.3%

Powered By Data Skrive