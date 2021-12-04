There will be player prop bets available for Justin Jefferson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. NFC North rivals meet in Week 13 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) play the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 1,027 receiving yards (93.4 per game) lead the Vikings. He has 67 receptions on 98 targets with six touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.0% of the 409 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 27.7% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

Jefferson's 107 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Lions are 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups versus the Lions, Jefferson has not had a TD catch.

The Lions are giving up 255.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Jefferson was targeted nine times, totaling 83 yards on four receptions (averaging 20.8 yards per catch).

Jefferson has added 21 receptions for 395 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games. He's been targeted 30 times, producing 131.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 98 24.0% 67 1027 6 13 27.7% Adam Thielen 90 22.0% 63 686 10 12 25.5% Tyler Conklin 55 13.4% 40 413 3 10 21.3% K.J. Osborn 47 11.5% 31 365 2 2 4.3%

