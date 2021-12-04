Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Justin Jefferson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. NFC North rivals meet in Week 13 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) play the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 1,027 receiving yards (93.4 per game) lead the Vikings. He has 67 receptions on 98 targets with six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.0% of the 409 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 27.7% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Jefferson's 107 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Lions are 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups versus the Lions, Jefferson has not had a TD catch.
  • The Lions are giving up 255.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Jefferson was targeted nine times, totaling 83 yards on four receptions (averaging 20.8 yards per catch).
  • Jefferson has added 21 receptions for 395 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games. He's been targeted 30 times, producing 131.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

98

24.0%

67

1027

6

13

27.7%

Adam Thielen

90

22.0%

63

686

10

12

25.5%

Tyler Conklin

55

13.4%

40

413

3

10

21.3%

K.J. Osborn

47

11.5%

31

365

2

2

4.3%

