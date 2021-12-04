Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's 1,027 receiving yards (93.4 per game) lead the Vikings. He has 67 receptions on 98 targets with six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.0% of the 409 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 27.7% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Jefferson's 107 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Lions are 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups versus the Lions, Jefferson has not had a TD catch.
- The Lions are giving up 255.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Jefferson was targeted nine times, totaling 83 yards on four receptions (averaging 20.8 yards per catch).
- Jefferson has added 21 receptions for 395 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games. He's been targeted 30 times, producing 131.7 yards per game.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
98
24.0%
67
1027
6
13
27.7%
Adam Thielen
90
22.0%
63
686
10
12
25.5%
Tyler Conklin
55
13.4%
40
413
3
10
21.3%
K.J. Osborn
47
11.5%
31
365
2
2
4.3%
