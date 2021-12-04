Publish date:
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has 33 catches on 51 targets for 379 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.5 yards per game.
- So far this season, 13.3% of the 383 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Raymond is averaging 59 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Vikings, 33.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (25.5).
- Raymond has not caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings.
- The 269.1 yards per game the Vikings are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Raymond caught three passes for 16 yards while being targeted four times.
- In his last three games, Raymond has totaled 45 yards on seven receptions, averaging 15.0 yards per game, on 11 targets.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
51
13.3%
33
379
2
3
8.3%
T.J. Hockenson
76
19.8%
57
534
3
8
22.2%
D'Andre Swift
70
18.3%
56
429
2
6
16.7%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
52
13.6%
39
352
0
5
13.9%
