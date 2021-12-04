There will be player prop betting options available for Kalif Raymond ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. NFC North rivals square off in Week 13 when Raymond's Detroit Lions (0-10-1) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has 33 catches on 51 targets for 379 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 13.3% of the 383 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Raymond is averaging 59 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Vikings, 33.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (25.5).

Raymond has not caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings.

The 269.1 yards per game the Vikings are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Raymond caught three passes for 16 yards while being targeted four times.

In his last three games, Raymond has totaled 45 yards on seven receptions, averaging 15.0 yards per game, on 11 targets.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 51 13.3% 33 379 2 3 8.3% T.J. Hockenson 76 19.8% 57 534 3 8 22.2% D'Andre Swift 70 18.3% 56 429 2 6 16.7% Amon-Ra St. Brown 52 13.6% 39 352 0 5 13.9%

Powered By Data Skrive