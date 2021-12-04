Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Kalif Raymond ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. NFC North rivals square off in Week 13 when Raymond's Detroit Lions (0-10-1) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond has 33 catches on 51 targets for 379 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.5 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 13.3% of the 383 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Raymond is averaging 59 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Vikings, 33.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (25.5).
  • Raymond has not caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings.
  • The 269.1 yards per game the Vikings are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Raymond caught three passes for 16 yards while being targeted four times.
  • In his last three games, Raymond has totaled 45 yards on seven receptions, averaging 15.0 yards per game, on 11 targets.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

51

13.3%

33

379

2

3

8.3%

T.J. Hockenson

76

19.8%

57

534

3

8

22.2%

D'Andre Swift

70

18.3%

56

429

2

6

16.7%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

52

13.6%

39

352

0

5

13.9%

