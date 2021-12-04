The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 13 clash with the Denver Broncos (6-5).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in six of 11 games this season.

Denver's games have gone over 47 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 46.2 points per game, 0.8 less than the total in this contest.

The 40.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 54.0 points per game in 2020, 7.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 47 total in this game is 2.9 points higher than the 44.1 average total in Broncos games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 4-7-0 this year.

The Chiefs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs put up 25.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos surrender per contest (17.8).

Kansas City is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.8 points.

The Chiefs collect 71.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Broncos give up per contest (330.8).

Kansas City is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals over 330.8 yards.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 22 times, nine more than the Broncos' takeaways (13).

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).

The Broncos rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Chiefs allow (22.7).

When Denver scores more than 22.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Broncos rack up 25.9 fewer yards per game (338.5) than the Chiefs allow (364.4).

In games that Denver amasses over 364.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 15 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Kansas City has one win against the spread, and is 4-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point favorites or greater.

In six home games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 53.7 points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Denver is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.

This season, in five road games, Denver has hit the over once.

Broncos away games this season average 43.5 total points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

