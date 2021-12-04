Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 13 clash with the Denver Broncos (6-5).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • Denver's games have gone over 47 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 46.2 points per game, 0.8 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 40.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 54.0 points per game in 2020, 7.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47 total in this game is 2.9 points higher than the 44.1 average total in Broncos games this season.
  • Against the spread, Kansas City is 4-7-0 this year.
  • The Chiefs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs put up 25.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos surrender per contest (17.8).
  • Kansas City is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.8 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 71.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Broncos give up per contest (330.8).
  • Kansas City is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals over 330.8 yards.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 22 times, nine more than the Broncos' takeaways (13).
  • Denver has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).
  • The Broncos rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Chiefs allow (22.7).
  • When Denver scores more than 22.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Broncos rack up 25.9 fewer yards per game (338.5) than the Chiefs allow (364.4).
  • In games that Denver amasses over 364.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 15 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City has one win against the spread, and is 4-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point favorites or greater.
  • In six home games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 53.7 points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (47).
  • Denver is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • This season, in five road games, Denver has hit the over once.
  • Broncos away games this season average 43.5 total points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

