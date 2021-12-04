Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player props available for Keenan Allen before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) square off in a Week 13 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Allen has 81 catches (116 targets), leading his team with 895 receiving yards (81.4 per game) plus two touchdowns.
  • Allen has been the target of 116 of his team's 439 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.
  • Allen (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Allen's 57.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 23.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Allen, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • This week Allen will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Allen was targeted 10 times, picking up 85 yards on seven receptions.
  • Allen has recorded 295 receiving yards (98.3 per game), hauling in 24 passes on 34 targets in his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

116

26.4%

81

895

2

14

23.0%

Mike Williams

86

19.6%

50

744

7

12

19.7%

Austin Ekeler

66

15.0%

51

473

7

13

21.3%

Jared Cook

55

12.5%

33

371

3

7

11.5%

