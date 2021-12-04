Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Allen has 81 catches (116 targets), leading his team with 895 receiving yards (81.4 per game) plus two touchdowns.
- Allen has been the target of 116 of his team's 439 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.
- Allen (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Allen's 57.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 23.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Allen, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- This week Allen will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Allen was targeted 10 times, picking up 85 yards on seven receptions.
- Allen has recorded 295 receiving yards (98.3 per game), hauling in 24 passes on 34 targets in his last three games.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
116
26.4%
81
895
2
14
23.0%
Mike Williams
86
19.6%
50
744
7
12
19.7%
Austin Ekeler
66
15.0%
51
473
7
13
21.3%
Jared Cook
55
12.5%
33
371
3
7
11.5%
