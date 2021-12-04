There will be player props available for Keenan Allen before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) square off in a Week 13 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Allen has 81 catches (116 targets), leading his team with 895 receiving yards (81.4 per game) plus two touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 116 of his team's 439 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.

Allen (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Allen's 57.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 23.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Allen, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

This week Allen will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Allen was targeted 10 times, picking up 85 yards on seven receptions.

Allen has recorded 295 receiving yards (98.3 per game), hauling in 24 passes on 34 targets in his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 116 26.4% 81 895 2 14 23.0% Mike Williams 86 19.6% 50 744 7 12 19.7% Austin Ekeler 66 15.0% 51 473 7 13 21.3% Jared Cook 55 12.5% 33 371 3 7 11.5%

