Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne has 42 catches (53 targets) and a team-high 623 receiving yards (51.9 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- Bourne has been the target of 53 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
- Bourne (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.1% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Bourne had 35 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Bills, 1.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (33.5).
- Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bills.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 189.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills' defense is first in the league, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Bourne was targeted six times and picked up 61 yards on five receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Bourne's 13 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 201 yards (67.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 14 times.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
53
13.6%
42
623
5
4
7.1%
Jakobi Meyers
90
23.0%
59
620
1
8
14.3%
Nelson Agholor
54
13.8%
32
416
3
6
10.7%
Hunter Henry
50
12.8%
35
394
7
13
23.2%
