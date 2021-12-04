Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kendrick Bourne for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Bourne and the New England Patriots (8-4) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has 42 catches (53 targets) and a team-high 623 receiving yards (51.9 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

Bourne has been the target of 53 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.

Bourne (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.1% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Bourne had 35 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Bills, 1.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (33.5).

Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bills.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 189.1 yards per game through the air.

The Bills' defense is first in the league, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Bourne was targeted six times and picked up 61 yards on five receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Bourne's 13 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 201 yards (67.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 14 times.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 53 13.6% 42 623 5 4 7.1% Jakobi Meyers 90 23.0% 59 620 1 8 14.3% Nelson Agholor 54 13.8% 32 416 3 6 10.7% Hunter Henry 50 12.8% 35 394 7 13 23.2%

