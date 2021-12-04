Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kendrick Bourne for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Bourne and the New England Patriots (8-4) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne has 42 catches (53 targets) and a team-high 623 receiving yards (51.9 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • Bourne has been the target of 53 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
  • Bourne (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.1% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Bourne had 35 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Bills, 1.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (33.5).
  • Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bills.
  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 189.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bills' defense is first in the league, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Bourne was targeted six times and picked up 61 yards on five receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Bourne's 13 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 201 yards (67.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 14 times.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

53

13.6%

42

623

5

4

7.1%

Jakobi Meyers

90

23.0%

59

620

1

8

14.3%

Nelson Agholor

54

13.8%

32

416

3

6

10.7%

Hunter Henry

50

12.8%

35

394

7

13

23.2%

