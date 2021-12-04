The MAC Championship Game is between the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 6-2 MAC) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-4, 6-2 MAC).

Odds for Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 74.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 25% of Northern Illinois' games (3/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 74.5.

Saturday's total is 10.3 points higher than the combined 64.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 68.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.4 fewer than the 74.5 over/under in this contest.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents score an average of 67.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 17.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more so far this season.

Kent State's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Golden Flashes average just 0.1 fewer points per game (33.4) than the Huskies allow (33.5).

Kent State is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.5 points.

The Golden Flashes collect 488.3 yards per game, 35.2 more yards than the 453.1 the Huskies allow per outing.

Kent State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 453.1 yards.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Northern Illinois is 7-4-1 this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more seven times this year and are 3-3-1 ATS in those games.

Northern Illinois' games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year the Huskies rack up 3.8 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (34.6).

Northern Illinois is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 34.6 points.

The Huskies average 50.7 fewer yards per game (424.3) than the Golden Flashes give up per contest (475).

In games that Northern Illinois picks up over 475 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, seven fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats