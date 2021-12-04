Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has passed for 3,013 yards while completing 67.7% of his throws (275-of-406), with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions (273.9 yards per game).
- He's also rushed 18 times for 69 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
- The Vikings have called a pass in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins accounts for 44.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 406 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Cousins' 274.6 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Lions are 1.9 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cousins recorded one touchdown pass in all of those games against the Lions, while throwing multiple TDs in four games.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 255.1 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Cousins went 20-for-32 (62.5%) for 238 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Cousins has recorded 873 passing yards (291.0 yards per game) while going 69-for-104 (66.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and one interception.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
98
24.0%
67
1027
6
13
27.7%
Adam Thielen
90
22.0%
63
686
10
12
25.5%
Tyler Conklin
55
13.4%
40
413
3
10
21.3%
