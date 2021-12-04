In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kirk Cousins for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North opponents meet in Week 13 when Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) take the field against the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has passed for 3,013 yards while completing 67.7% of his throws (275-of-406), with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions (273.9 yards per game).

He's also rushed 18 times for 69 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

The Vikings have called a pass in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins accounts for 44.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 406 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Detroit

Cousins' 274.6 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Lions are 1.9 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins recorded one touchdown pass in all of those games against the Lions, while throwing multiple TDs in four games.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 255.1 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Cousins went 20-for-32 (62.5%) for 238 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Over his last three games, Cousins has recorded 873 passing yards (291.0 yards per game) while going 69-for-104 (66.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and one interception.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 98 24.0% 67 1027 6 13 27.7% Adam Thielen 90 22.0% 63 686 10 12 25.5% Tyler Conklin 55 13.4% 40 413 3 10 21.3%

Powered By Data Skrive