December 4, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kirk Cousins for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North opponents meet in Week 13 when Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) take the field against the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has passed for 3,013 yards while completing 67.7% of his throws (275-of-406), with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions (273.9 yards per game).
  • He's also rushed 18 times for 69 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have called a pass in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins accounts for 44.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 406 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Cousins' 274.6 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Lions are 1.9 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins recorded one touchdown pass in all of those games against the Lions, while throwing multiple TDs in four games.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 255.1 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Cousins went 20-for-32 (62.5%) for 238 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Cousins has recorded 873 passing yards (291.0 yards per game) while going 69-for-104 (66.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and one interception.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

98

24.0%

67

1027

6

13

27.7%

Adam Thielen

90

22.0%

63

686

10

12

25.5%

Tyler Conklin

55

13.4%

40

413

3

10

21.3%

Powered By Data Skrive