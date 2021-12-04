Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Kyle Pitts ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 13 when Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts has grabbed 45 passes for a team-best 661 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 75 times and averages 60.1 yards per game.
  • Pitts has been the target of 75 of his team's 392 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Pitts had 73 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
  • Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Buccaneers.
  • This week Pitts will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (262.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Buccaneers have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Pitts caught two passes for 26 yards while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three outings, Pitts has caught nine passes for 115 yards. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

75

19.1%

45

661

1

9

18.8%

Cordarrelle Patterson

52

13.3%

41

500

5

9

18.8%

Calvin Ridley

52

13.3%

31

281

2

10

20.8%

Russell Gage

41

10.5%

27

270

2

4

8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive