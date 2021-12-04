Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Kyle Pitts ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 13 when Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts has grabbed 45 passes for a team-best 661 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 75 times and averages 60.1 yards per game.

Pitts has been the target of 75 of his team's 392 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Pitts had 73 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).

Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Buccaneers.

This week Pitts will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (262.2 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Pitts caught two passes for 26 yards while being targeted six times.

Over his last three outings, Pitts has caught nine passes for 115 yards. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 75 19.1% 45 661 1 9 18.8% Cordarrelle Patterson 52 13.3% 41 500 5 9 18.8% Calvin Ridley 52 13.3% 31 281 2 10 20.8% Russell Gage 41 10.5% 27 270 2 4 8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive