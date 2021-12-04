Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts has grabbed 45 passes for a team-best 661 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 75 times and averages 60.1 yards per game.
- Pitts has been the target of 75 of his team's 392 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Pitts had 73 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
- Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Buccaneers.
- This week Pitts will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (262.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Pitts caught two passes for 26 yards while being targeted six times.
- Over his last three outings, Pitts has caught nine passes for 115 yards. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
75
19.1%
45
661
1
9
18.8%
Cordarrelle Patterson
52
13.3%
41
500
5
9
18.8%
Calvin Ridley
52
13.3%
31
281
2
10
20.8%
Russell Gage
41
10.5%
27
270
2
4
8.3%
