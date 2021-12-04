Lamar Jackson has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 13 when Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson leads Baltimore with 2,612 passing yards (237.5 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage this year (219-of-341) while throwing 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's also rushed 123 times for 707 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 64.3 yards per game.

The Ravens have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Jackson has attempted 39 of his 341 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 7 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In five matchups against the Steelers, Jackson averaged 76.2 passing yards per game, 157.3 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass twice over those matchups against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

The Steelers are allowing 251.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Jackson put together a 165-yard performance against the Browns last week, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with four interceptions.

Jackson tacked on 68 yards on 17 carries, averaging four yards per carry.

Jackson has racked up 403 passing yards (134.3 per game) and has a 61.3% completion percentage (46-for-75) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 107 rushing yards on 26 carries, averaging 35.7 yards per game on the ground.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 92 23.7% 60 770 6 7 17.1% Mark Andrews 89 22.9% 60 761 5 11 26.8% Sammy Watkins 40 10.3% 23 355 0 2 4.9%

