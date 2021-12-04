Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Lamar Jackson has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 13 when Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson leads Baltimore with 2,612 passing yards (237.5 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage this year (219-of-341) while throwing 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 123 times for 707 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 64.3 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jackson has attempted 39 of his 341 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

7

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In five matchups against the Steelers, Jackson averaged 76.2 passing yards per game, 157.3 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jackson threw a touchdown pass twice over those matchups against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • The Steelers are allowing 251.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson put together a 165-yard performance against the Browns last week, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with four interceptions.
  • Jackson tacked on 68 yards on 17 carries, averaging four yards per carry.
  • Jackson has racked up 403 passing yards (134.3 per game) and has a 61.3% completion percentage (46-for-75) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 107 rushing yards on 26 carries, averaging 35.7 yards per game on the ground.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

92

23.7%

60

770

6

7

17.1%

Mark Andrews

89

22.9%

60

761

5

11

26.8%

Sammy Watkins

40

10.3%

23

355

0

2

4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive