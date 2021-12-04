Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson leads Baltimore with 2,612 passing yards (237.5 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage this year (219-of-341) while throwing 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 123 times for 707 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 64.3 yards per game.
- The Ravens have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Jackson has attempted 39 of his 341 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
7
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In five matchups against the Steelers, Jackson averaged 76.2 passing yards per game, 157.3 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jackson threw a touchdown pass twice over those matchups against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- The Steelers are allowing 251.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Jackson put together a 165-yard performance against the Browns last week, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with four interceptions.
- Jackson tacked on 68 yards on 17 carries, averaging four yards per carry.
- Jackson has racked up 403 passing yards (134.3 per game) and has a 61.3% completion percentage (46-for-75) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 107 rushing yards on 26 carries, averaging 35.7 yards per game on the ground.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
92
23.7%
60
770
6
7
17.1%
Mark Andrews
89
22.9%
60
761
5
11
26.8%
Sammy Watkins
40
10.3%
23
355
0
2
4.9%
