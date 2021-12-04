The Washington Football Team (5-6) will attempt to keep their three-game winning run alive in a Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).

Odds for Raiders vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 36.4% of Washington's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 4.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.4 points under the 52.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.6, 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.

The 49 total in this game is 2.5 points above the 46.5 average total in Football Team games this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Raiders have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Raiders score just 2.1 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team allow (25.6).

Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.6 points.

The Raiders rack up 385.6 yards per game, 26.3 more yards than the 359.3 the Football Team allow per matchup.

Las Vegas is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out over 359.3 yards.

The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 12 takeaways.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more eight times this year and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.

Washington's games this season have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Football Team rack up 20.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Raiders allow (26.8).

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 26.8 points.

The Football Team rack up just 10.6 fewer yards per game (349.9) than the Raiders allow (360.5).

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 360.5 yards.

This season the Football Team have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Raiders' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).

Las Vegas has gone over the total in four of six home games this season.

The average total in Raiders home games this season is 49.0 points, the same as this outing's over/under.

Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, away from home.

Away from home, the Football Team are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in three of five away games Washington has hit the over.

This season, Football Team away games average 46.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

