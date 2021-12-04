Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (5-6) will attempt to keep their three-game winning run alive in a Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • In 36.4% of Washington's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 4.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.4 points under the 52.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.6, 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.
  • The 49 total in this game is 2.5 points above the 46.5 average total in Football Team games this season.
  • Las Vegas has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Raiders have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Raiders score just 2.1 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team allow (25.6).
  • Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.6 points.
  • The Raiders rack up 385.6 yards per game, 26.3 more yards than the 359.3 the Football Team allow per matchup.
  • Las Vegas is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out over 359.3 yards.
  • The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 12 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with Washington.
  • Washington has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Football Team have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more eight times this year and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.
  • Washington's games this season have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Football Team rack up 20.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Raiders allow (26.8).
  • Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 26.8 points.
  • The Football Team rack up just 10.6 fewer yards per game (349.9) than the Raiders allow (360.5).
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 360.5 yards.
  • This season the Football Team have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Raiders' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).
  • Las Vegas has gone over the total in four of six home games this season.
  • The average total in Raiders home games this season is 49.0 points, the same as this outing's over/under.
  • Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, away from home.
  • Away from home, the Football Team are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in three of five away games Washington has hit the over.
  • This season, Football Team away games average 46.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.