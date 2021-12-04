Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Jacksonville vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Laviska Shenault Jr. has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) play the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault has 441 yards receiving on 45 catches (71 targets) this season, averaging 40.1 yards per game.
  • Shenault has been the target of 71 of his team's 400 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.
  • Shenault (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.1% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Shenault's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 267.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Falcons last week, Shenault was targeted nine times and picked up 33 yards on five receptions.
  • In his last three games, Shenault's 13 receptions are good enough for 98 yards (32.7 ypg). He's been targeted 22 times.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

71

17.8%

45

441

0

6

17.1%

Marvin Jones Jr.

79

19.8%

46

529

3

9

25.7%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Jamal Agnew

39

9.8%

24

229

1

3

8.6%

