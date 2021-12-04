Laviska Shenault Jr. has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) play the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault has 441 yards receiving on 45 catches (71 targets) this season, averaging 40.1 yards per game.

Shenault has been the target of 71 of his team's 400 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.

Shenault (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.1% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 267.3 yards per game through the air.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Falcons last week, Shenault was targeted nine times and picked up 33 yards on five receptions.

In his last three games, Shenault's 13 receptions are good enough for 98 yards (32.7 ypg). He's been targeted 22 times.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 71 17.8% 45 441 0 6 17.1% Marvin Jones Jr. 79 19.8% 46 529 3 9 25.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 39 9.8% 24 229 1 3 8.6%

