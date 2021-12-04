In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Leonard Fournette and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) play the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has taken 139 attempts for a team-leading 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) with seven touchdowns.

And he has caught 51 passes for 354 yards (32.2 per game) with one TD.

He has handled 139, or 56.5%, of his team's 246 rushing attempts this season.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fournette's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Fournette has averaged 46.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Falcons, 16.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of four games against the Falcons Fournette has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 124.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Falcons have conceded 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Fournette picked up 100 yards on 17 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

He put up 31 yards on seven receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

Over his last three outings, Fournette has run for 182 yards on 38 carries (60.7 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

He has added 115 receiving yards on 21 catches (38.3 yards per game) plus one TD.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 139 56.5% 621 7 36 62.1% 4.5 Ronald Jones II 59 24.0% 264 3 11 19.0% 4.5 Giovani Bernard 7 2.8% 55 0 0 0.0% 7.9 Tom Brady 18 7.3% 53 1 7 12.1% 2.9

Powered By Data Skrive