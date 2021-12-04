Skip to main content
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Leonard Fournette and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) play the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette has taken 139 attempts for a team-leading 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) with seven touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 51 passes for 354 yards (32.2 per game) with one TD.
  • He has handled 139, or 56.5%, of his team's 246 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Fournette has averaged 46.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Falcons, 16.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of four games against the Falcons Fournette has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 124.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Falcons have conceded 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Fournette picked up 100 yards on 17 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • He put up 31 yards on seven receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • Over his last three outings, Fournette has run for 182 yards on 38 carries (60.7 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
  • He has added 115 receiving yards on 21 catches (38.3 yards per game) plus one TD.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

139

56.5%

621

7

36

62.1%

4.5

Ronald Jones II

59

24.0%

264

3

11

19.0%

4.5

Giovani Bernard

7

2.8%

55

0

0

0.0%

7.9

Tom Brady

18

7.3%

53

1

7

12.1%

2.9

