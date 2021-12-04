Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) will fight to halt their three-game skid in a Week 13 clash with the Los Angeles Rams (7-4).

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 11 games this season.
  • Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in three of 11 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 42.9 points per game, 5.1 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.6 points lower than the 49.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2020, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Los Angeles' 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Rams are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 13 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Rams rack up just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars surrender (25.7).
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.
  • The Rams collect 23.8 more yards per game (384.1) than the Jaguars allow per contest (360.3).
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 360.3 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 13 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on just two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).
  • The Jaguars average 8.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Rams give up (23.9).
  • The Jaguars collect 322.8 yards per game, 28.8 fewer yards than the 351.6 the Rams give up.
  • In games that Jacksonville amasses over 351.6 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Rams have forced (15).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Rams are winless ATS (0-1) as 13-point favorites or more at home.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in three of five home games this season.
  • This season, Rams home games average 51.8 points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (48).
  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, away from home.
  • This season, in four road games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • Jaguars away games this season average 45.9 total points, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

