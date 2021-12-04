The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) will fight to halt their three-game skid in a Week 13 clash with the Los Angeles Rams (7-4).

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 11 games this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in three of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 42.9 points per game, 5.1 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.6 points lower than the 49.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2020, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 13 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams rack up just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars surrender (25.7).

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Rams collect 23.8 more yards per game (384.1) than the Jaguars allow per contest (360.3).

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 360.3 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 13 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on just two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).

The Jaguars average 8.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Rams give up (23.9).

The Jaguars collect 322.8 yards per game, 28.8 fewer yards than the 351.6 the Rams give up.

In games that Jacksonville amasses over 351.6 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Rams have forced (15).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

The Rams are winless ATS (0-1) as 13-point favorites or more at home.

Los Angeles has hit the over in three of five home games this season.

This season, Rams home games average 51.8 points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, away from home.

This season, in four road games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

Jaguars away games this season average 45.9 total points, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

