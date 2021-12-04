Mac Jones has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Jones' New England Patriots (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) square off in a Week 13 matchup between AFC East opponents at Highmark Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 2,850 passing yards (237.5 ypg), completing 70.3% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

He has added 71 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Jones has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Buffalo

This week Jones will face the NFL's best pass defense (189.1 yards allowed per game).

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Jones racked up 310 yards while completing 71.9% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.

Jones added two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in the running game.

Over his last three games, Jones has collected 715 passing yards (238.3 yards per game) while going 64-for-81 (79% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 53 13.6% 42 623 5 4 7.1% Jakobi Meyers 90 23.0% 59 620 1 8 14.3% Nelson Agholor 54 13.8% 32 416 3 6 10.7%

