Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has 2,850 passing yards (237.5 ypg), completing 70.3% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- He has added 71 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- This week Jones will face the NFL's best pass defense (189.1 yards allowed per game).
- At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Jones racked up 310 yards while completing 71.9% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Jones added two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Jones has collected 715 passing yards (238.3 yards per game) while going 64-for-81 (79% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
53
13.6%
42
623
5
4
7.1%
Jakobi Meyers
90
23.0%
59
620
1
8
14.3%
Nelson Agholor
54
13.8%
32
416
3
6
10.7%
