Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo

Author:

Mac Jones has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Jones' New England Patriots (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) square off in a Week 13 matchup between AFC East opponents at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has 2,850 passing yards (237.5 ypg), completing 70.3% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
  • He has added 71 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • This week Jones will face the NFL's best pass defense (189.1 yards allowed per game).
  • At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Jones racked up 310 yards while completing 71.9% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Jones added two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has collected 715 passing yards (238.3 yards per game) while going 64-for-81 (79% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

53

13.6%

42

623

5

4

7.1%

Jakobi Meyers

90

23.0%

59

620

1

8

14.3%

Nelson Agholor

54

13.8%

32

416

3

6

10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive