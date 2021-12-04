Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mark Andrews and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) meet in a Week 13 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has put together 60 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 89 times, and puts up 69.2 yards per game.

Andrews has been the target of 89 of his team's 388 passing attempts this season, or 22.9% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while running the football 48.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Andrews is averaging 27.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Steelers, 27.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).

Andrews, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Steelers are allowing 251.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have conceded 16 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Andrews put together a 65-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches (16.2 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Andrews' 18 grabs (on 28 targets) have led to 201 receiving yards (67.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 89 22.9% 60 761 5 11 26.8% Marquise Brown 92 23.7% 60 770 6 7 17.1% Sammy Watkins 40 10.3% 23 355 0 2 4.9% Rashod Bateman 38 9.8% 25 301 0 2 4.9%

