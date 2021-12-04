Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mark Andrews and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) meet in a Week 13 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has put together 60 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 89 times, and puts up 69.2 yards per game.
  • Andrews has been the target of 89 of his team's 388 passing attempts this season, or 22.9% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while running the football 48.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Andrews is averaging 27.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Steelers, 27.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
  • Andrews, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Steelers are allowing 251.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers have conceded 16 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Andrews put together a 65-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches (16.2 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Andrews' 18 grabs (on 28 targets) have led to 201 receiving yards (67.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

89

22.9%

60

761

5

11

26.8%

Marquise Brown

92

23.7%

60

770

6

7

17.1%

Sammy Watkins

40

10.3%

23

355

0

2

4.9%

Rashod Bateman

38

9.8%

25

301

0

2

4.9%

