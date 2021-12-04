Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has put together 60 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 89 times, and puts up 69.2 yards per game.
- Andrews has been the target of 89 of his team's 388 passing attempts this season, or 22.9% of the target share.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while running the football 48.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Andrews is averaging 27.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Steelers, 27.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
- Andrews, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Steelers are allowing 251.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers have conceded 16 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Andrews put together a 65-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches (16.2 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Andrews' 18 grabs (on 28 targets) have led to 201 receiving yards (67.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
89
22.9%
60
761
5
11
26.8%
Marquise Brown
92
23.7%
60
770
6
7
17.1%
Sammy Watkins
40
10.3%
23
355
0
2
4.9%
Rashod Bateman
38
9.8%
25
301
0
2
4.9%
Powered By Data Skrive