December 4, 2021
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Marquise Brown has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 13 when Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-3) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Brown has 60 catches on 92 targets, with a team-high 770 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.7% of the 388 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his four matchups against the Steelers, Brown's 31.2 receiving yards average is 36.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
  • Brown, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 251.9 yards per game the Steelers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Browns, Brown was targeted 10 times and recorded eight catches for 51 yards.
  • Brown has 14 catches on 23 targets for 88 yards over his last three games, averaging 29.3 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

92

23.7%

60

770

6

7

17.1%

Mark Andrews

89

22.9%

60

761

5

11

26.8%

Sammy Watkins

40

10.3%

23

355

0

2

4.9%

Rashod Bateman

38

9.8%

25

301

0

2

4.9%

