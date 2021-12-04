Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Brown has 60 catches on 92 targets, with a team-high 770 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.7% of the 388 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
- Brown (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his four matchups against the Steelers, Brown's 31.2 receiving yards average is 36.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
- Brown, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 251.9 yards per game the Steelers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Browns, Brown was targeted 10 times and recorded eight catches for 51 yards.
- Brown has 14 catches on 23 targets for 88 yards over his last three games, averaging 29.3 yards per game.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
92
23.7%
60
770
6
7
17.1%
Mark Andrews
89
22.9%
60
761
5
11
26.8%
Sammy Watkins
40
10.3%
23
355
0
2
4.9%
Rashod Bateman
38
9.8%
25
301
0
2
4.9%
