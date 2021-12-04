Marquise Brown has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 13 when Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-3) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Brown has 60 catches on 92 targets, with a team-high 770 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.7% of the 388 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his four matchups against the Steelers, Brown's 31.2 receiving yards average is 36.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

Brown, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 251.9 yards per game the Steelers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Brown was targeted 10 times and recorded eight catches for 51 yards.

Brown has 14 catches on 23 targets for 88 yards over his last three games, averaging 29.3 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 92 23.7% 60 770 6 7 17.1% Mark Andrews 89 22.9% 60 761 5 11 26.8% Sammy Watkins 40 10.3% 23 355 0 2 4.9% Rashod Bateman 38 9.8% 25 301 0 2 4.9%

