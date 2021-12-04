Publish date:
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Jacksonville vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jones has 46 catches (79 targets), leading his team with 529 receiving yards (48.1 per game) plus three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 19.8% of the 400 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.
- Jones has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Rams.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Jones collected 10 receiving yards in one career matchup, 40.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jones caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Rams.
- Note: Jones' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The 267.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Falcons, Jones was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 43 yards.
- Jones has put up 130 yards over his last three games (43.3 per game), reeling in 10 passes on 19 targets.
Jones' Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
79
19.8%
46
529
3
9
25.7%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
71
17.8%
45
441
0
6
17.1%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
Jamal Agnew
39
9.8%
24
229
1
3
8.6%
Powered By Data Skrive