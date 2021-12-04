Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Jacksonville vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jones has 46 catches (79 targets), leading his team with 529 receiving yards (48.1 per game) plus three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.8% of the 400 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.
  • Jones has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Jones collected 10 receiving yards in one career matchup, 40.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jones caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Rams.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 267.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Falcons, Jones was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 43 yards.
  • Jones has put up 130 yards over his last three games (43.3 per game), reeling in 10 passes on 19 targets.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

79

19.8%

46

529

3

9

25.7%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

71

17.8%

45

441

0

6

17.1%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Jamal Agnew

39

9.8%

24

229

1

3

8.6%

