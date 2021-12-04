There will be player prop bet markets available for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jones has 46 catches (79 targets), leading his team with 529 receiving yards (48.1 per game) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 400 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.

Jones has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Jones collected 10 receiving yards in one career matchup, 40.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jones caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Rams.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 267.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Falcons, Jones was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 43 yards.

Jones has put up 130 yards over his last three games (43.3 per game), reeling in 10 passes on 19 targets.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 79 19.8% 46 529 3 9 25.7% Laviska Shenault Jr. 71 17.8% 45 441 0 6 17.1% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 39 9.8% 24 229 1 3 8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive