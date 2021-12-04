Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan leads Atlanta with 2,617 passing yards (237.9 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage this year (256-of-379) while throwing 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He also has 43 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per game.
  • The Falcons have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Ryan has attempted 48 of his 379 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Ryan averaged 313.2 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Buccaneers, 60.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those outings against the Buccaneers.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 262.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Ryan went 19-for-29 (65.5%) for 190 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • Ryan has thrown for 460 yards while completing 60.3% of his passes (47-of-78), with one touchdown and five interceptions over his last three outings (153.3 per game).

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

75

19.1%

45

661

1

9

18.8%

Cordarrelle Patterson

52

13.3%

41

500

5

9

18.8%

Calvin Ridley

52

13.3%

31

281

2

10

20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive