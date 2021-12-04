Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan leads Atlanta with 2,617 passing yards (237.9 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage this year (256-of-379) while throwing 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He also has 43 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per game.
- The Falcons have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Ryan has attempted 48 of his 379 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Ryan averaged 313.2 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Buccaneers, 60.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those outings against the Buccaneers.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The 262.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Ryan went 19-for-29 (65.5%) for 190 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- Ryan has thrown for 460 yards while completing 60.3% of his passes (47-of-78), with one touchdown and five interceptions over his last three outings (153.3 per game).
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
75
19.1%
45
661
1
9
18.8%
Cordarrelle Patterson
52
13.3%
41
500
5
9
18.8%
Calvin Ridley
52
13.3%
31
281
2
10
20.8%
Powered By Data Skrive