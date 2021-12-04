Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan leads Atlanta with 2,617 passing yards (237.9 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage this year (256-of-379) while throwing 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He also has 43 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per game.

The Falcons have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Ryan has attempted 48 of his 379 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Ryan averaged 313.2 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Buccaneers, 60.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those outings against the Buccaneers.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 262.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Ryan went 19-for-29 (65.5%) for 190 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Ryan has thrown for 460 yards while completing 60.3% of his passes (47-of-78), with one touchdown and five interceptions over his last three outings (153.3 per game).

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 75 19.1% 45 661 1 9 18.8% Cordarrelle Patterson 52 13.3% 41 500 5 9 18.8% Calvin Ridley 52 13.3% 31 281 2 10 20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive