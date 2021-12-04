Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Matthew Stafford ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford leads Los Angeles with 3,316 passing yards (301.5 per game) and has a 66.5% completion percentage this year (266-of-400) while throwing 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also has 37 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 3.4 yards per game.

The Rams have thrown the football in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Stafford accounts for 60.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 78 of his 400 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In two matchups against the Jaguars, Stafford averaged 250.5 passing yards per game, 42.0 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw a touchdown once over those two games against the Jaguars, and has not thrown multiple touchdown passes against them.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

The 258.1 passing yards the Jaguars give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Stafford completed 55.3% of his pass attempts for 302 yards, while tossing three touchdowns with one interception.

Stafford has thrown for 839 passing yards over his last three games (279.7 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage (78-of-127), throwing five touchdown passes with five interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 126 31.0% 92 1237 10 23 29.1% Van Jefferson 62 15.3% 33 580 4 11 13.9% Robert Woods 69 17.0% 45 556 4 16 20.3%

