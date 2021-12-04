Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Matthew Stafford ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford leads Los Angeles with 3,316 passing yards (301.5 per game) and has a 66.5% completion percentage this year (266-of-400) while throwing 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 37 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 3.4 yards per game.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Stafford accounts for 60.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 78 of his 400 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In two matchups against the Jaguars, Stafford averaged 250.5 passing yards per game, 42.0 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown once over those two games against the Jaguars, and has not thrown multiple touchdown passes against them.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
  • The 258.1 passing yards the Jaguars give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Stafford completed 55.3% of his pass attempts for 302 yards, while tossing three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Stafford has thrown for 839 passing yards over his last three games (279.7 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage (78-of-127), throwing five touchdown passes with five interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

126

31.0%

92

1237

10

23

29.1%

Van Jefferson

62

15.3%

33

580

4

11

13.9%

Robert Woods

69

17.0%

45

556

4

16

20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive