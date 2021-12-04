Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford leads Los Angeles with 3,316 passing yards (301.5 per game) and has a 66.5% completion percentage this year (266-of-400) while throwing 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He also has 37 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 3.4 yards per game.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
- Stafford accounts for 60.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 78 of his 400 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In two matchups against the Jaguars, Stafford averaged 250.5 passing yards per game, 42.0 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw a touchdown once over those two games against the Jaguars, and has not thrown multiple touchdown passes against them.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- The 258.1 passing yards the Jaguars give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Stafford completed 55.3% of his pass attempts for 302 yards, while tossing three touchdowns with one interception.
- Stafford has thrown for 839 passing yards over his last three games (279.7 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage (78-of-127), throwing five touchdown passes with five interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
126
31.0%
92
1237
10
23
29.1%
Van Jefferson
62
15.3%
33
580
4
11
13.9%
Robert Woods
69
17.0%
45
556
4
16
20.3%
