December 4, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (5-7) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 13 clash against the New York Giants (4-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 39.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 39.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.9, is 1.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.3 points per game, 6.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 45.5 points per game in 2020, 6.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.5 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Miami's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • This year, the Dolphins average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Giants give up (23.0).
  • When Miami records more than 23.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins average 60.7 fewer yards per game (310.8), than the Giants give up per outing (371.5).
  • When Miami churns out more than 371.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Giants' takeaways (19).
  • New York has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Giants have been underdogs by 6 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).
  • The Giants average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins surrender (23.3).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.3 points.
  • The Giants collect 49.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Dolphins allow (367.4).
  • When New York picks up more than 367.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Dolphins have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

  • Miami is 4-2 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home this season.
  • Miami has gone over the total in three of six games at home this year.
  • The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 44.8 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).
  • This season in away games, New York is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • New York has hit the over in three of five away games this season.
  • Giants away games this season average 47.8 total points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

