The Miami Dolphins (5-7) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 13 clash against the New York Giants (4-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 39.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 39.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.9, is 1.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.3 points per game, 6.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 45.5 points per game in 2020, 6.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.5 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

In Miami's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Dolphins average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Giants give up (23.0).

When Miami records more than 23.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Dolphins average 60.7 fewer yards per game (310.8), than the Giants give up per outing (371.5).

When Miami churns out more than 371.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Giants' takeaways (19).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Giants have been underdogs by 6 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New York's games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).

The Giants average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins surrender (23.3).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.3 points.

The Giants collect 49.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Dolphins allow (367.4).

When New York picks up more than 367.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Dolphins have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

Miami is 4-2 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home this season.

Miami has gone over the total in three of six games at home this year.

The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 44.8 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

This season in away games, New York is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

New York has hit the over in three of five away games this season.

Giants away games this season average 47.8 total points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.