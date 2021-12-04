Publish date:
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pittman has 61 catches (91 targets) and a team-high 805 receiving yards (67.1 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 22.6% of the 403 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- In his three matchups against the Texans, Pittman's 33.3 receiving yards average is 28.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).
- In three matchups versus the Texans, Pittman has not had a touchdown catch.
- The Texans are allowing 258.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Pittman was targeted 10 times and recorded four catches for 53 yards.
- Pittman has also added 11 receptions for 147 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 49.0 yards per game.
Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
91
22.6%
61
805
5
11
23.4%
Zach Pascal
60
14.9%
34
340
3
11
23.4%
Jonathan Taylor
43
10.7%
36
336
2
2
4.3%
Jack Doyle
39
9.7%
26
278
3
7
14.9%
