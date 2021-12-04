There will be player prop bet markets available for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Houston Texans (2-9) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman has 61 catches (91 targets) and a team-high 805 receiving yards (67.1 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.6% of the 403 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

In his three matchups against the Texans, Pittman's 33.3 receiving yards average is 28.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).

In three matchups versus the Texans, Pittman has not had a touchdown catch.

The Texans are allowing 258.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Pittman was targeted 10 times and recorded four catches for 53 yards.

Pittman has also added 11 receptions for 147 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 49.0 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 91 22.6% 61 805 5 11 23.4% Zach Pascal 60 14.9% 34 340 3 11 23.4% Jonathan Taylor 43 10.7% 36 336 2 2 4.3% Jack Doyle 39 9.7% 26 278 3 7 14.9%

