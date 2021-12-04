Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

There will be player prop bet markets available for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Houston Texans (2-9) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman has 61 catches (91 targets) and a team-high 805 receiving yards (67.1 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 22.6% of the 403 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • In his three matchups against the Texans, Pittman's 33.3 receiving yards average is 28.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).
  • In three matchups versus the Texans, Pittman has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Texans are allowing 258.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Pittman was targeted 10 times and recorded four catches for 53 yards.
  • Pittman has also added 11 receptions for 147 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 49.0 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

91

22.6%

61

805

5

11

23.4%

Zach Pascal

60

14.9%

34

340

3

11

23.4%

Jonathan Taylor

43

10.7%

36

336

2

2

4.3%

Jack Doyle

39

9.7%

26

278

3

7

14.9%

