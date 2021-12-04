Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michigan vs. Iowa Big Ten Championship Game Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) will play in the Big Ten Championship Game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
  • So far this season, 41.7% of Iowa's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 19.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 34.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 53 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 43.5 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 42.9 average total in Hawkeyes games this season.
  • Against the spread, Michigan is 10-2-0 this season.
  • The Wolverines have been favored by 11 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Wolverines rack up 20.0 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes surrender (17.3).
  • When Michigan scores more than 17.3 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
  • The Wolverines rack up 135.4 more yards per game (451.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (315.8).
  • In games that Michigan churns out over 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • This year, the Wolverines have nine turnovers, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (27).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
  • Iowa is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • Iowa's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • The Hawkeyes score 8.5 more points per game (25.7) than the Wolverines surrender (17.2).
  • Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.2 points.
  • The Hawkeyes average 299.1 yards per game, 20.2 fewer yards than the 319.3 the Wolverines allow.
  • Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 319.3 yards.
  • This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wolverines have forced 15 turnovers.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

MichiganStatsIowa

37.3

Avg. Points Scored

25.7

17.2

Avg. Points Allowed

17.3

451.2

Avg. Total Yards

299.1

319.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

315.8

9

Giveaways

15

15

Takeaways

27