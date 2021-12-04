Publish date:
Michigan vs. Iowa Big Ten Championship Game Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
- So far this season, 41.7% of Iowa's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 19.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 34.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 53 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 43.5 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 42.9 average total in Hawkeyes games this season.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 10-2-0 this season.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 11 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.
- Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- The Wolverines rack up 20.0 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes surrender (17.3).
- When Michigan scores more than 17.3 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Wolverines rack up 135.4 more yards per game (451.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (315.8).
- In games that Michigan churns out over 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- This year, the Wolverines have nine turnovers, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (27).
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- The Hawkeyes score 8.5 more points per game (25.7) than the Wolverines surrender (17.2).
- Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.2 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 299.1 yards per game, 20.2 fewer yards than the 319.3 the Wolverines allow.
- Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 319.3 yards.
- This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wolverines have forced 15 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Iowa
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
17.2
Avg. Points Allowed
17.3
451.2
Avg. Total Yards
299.1
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
315.8
9
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
27