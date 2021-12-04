Mike Evans will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) meet in a Week 13 matchup between NFC South opponents at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has caught 50 passes (on 82 targets) for 695 yards (63.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.

Evans has been the target of 82 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season, or 17.6% of the target share.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.4% of the time while running the ball 34.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Evans has averaged 85.1 receiving yards per game over his 10 career matchups against the Falcons, 23.6 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Evans, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. And he had multiple TDs in three of those five games.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 249.3 yards per game through the air.

The Falcons' defense is 27th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Evans was targeted six times, picking up 16 yards on three receptions.

Evans' during his last three games stat line reveals 11 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 50.3 yards per game, and was targeted 20 times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 82 17.6% 50 695 10 14 15.4% Chris Godwin 88 18.9% 67 806 5 19 20.9% Antonio Brown 42 9.0% 29 418 4 3 3.3% Rob Gronkowski 40 8.6% 29 378 4 9 9.9%

